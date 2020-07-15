Bob Allen
In light of recent events, our local Veterans for Peace chapter, 181 Douglas County, has passed a resolution addressing the role of military veterans engaged in protesting.
We have seen a series of appearances by armed protestors over the past few years, including standoffs with law enforcement in Nevada and Oregon, as well as the recent attendance of armed anti-government fringe groups such as the Boogaloo Bois, the III% militia and Oath Keepers at the Timber Unity and “Open Up” protest rallies at the state capitol in Salem. We have seen groups of heavily armed vigilantes responding to hoaxes in Coquille, Grants Pass and Klamath Falls due to false reports of impending antifa attacks. Out of our deep concern for the potential for violence which is inherent in these situations, we have resolved that:
We believe that threats of violence toward representatives of the government or fellow citizens have no place in civil society.
We believe that an armed protest is a violent protest, whether or not anyone is physically harmed during it, and we call upon all military veterans and their supporters to commit to supporting non-violent protest and to condemn violence in all its forms.
We believe that the only legitimate “well-ordered militia” in our state is the Oregon National Guard and that all so-called “citizen militias” are illegitimate and a threat to maintaining the domestic tranquility of our communities, and we call upon all military veterans and their supporters to condemn all such illegitimate groups.
We call upon all elected officials to publicly endorse these beliefs.”
Who are we?
Veterans for Peace is an international organization made up of military veterans and their supporters who are opposed to violence and in favor of peace and justice. War, of course, is the most extreme form of violence, but there are subtler forms as well, including systemic violence and personal domestic violence. Many of us are veterans who have participated in our country’s foreign wars and seen firsthand the horrifying results of violence.
It is deeply troubling to us that we have known for many years that members of these anti-government groups are among our neighbors. It is troubling to us that some of our fellow veterans are participating members of these groups. It is troubling that none of our local officials have condemned the existence of these antisocial groups within our community.
Working for peace is a truly patriotic effort. It brings the blessings of prosperity to one and all and the blessings of justice to our country and its citizens.
Nonviolent protest has proven to be an effective way to bring about necessary changes in governance many times. It is an American tactic, one of the great gifts that our nation has given to the world. One hundred years ago, it brought the right to vote to America’s women after an 80-year struggle. It set India free from foreign control, and ended apartheid in South Africa and Jim Crow here in the United States.
Though each of these struggles took a long time and required painful sacrifices on the part of demonstrators, nonviolent protest brought freedoms to millions.
The great appeal of evil is that it always promises a speedy result. So it is with violent protest. Real change, lasting change, is the work of generations. It requires patience and faith in the ultimate goodness of people and the triumph of truth.
To our fellow vets, we say, “Drop your arms and help bring peace to our nation and our world.”
