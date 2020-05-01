Jennifer Dalen Wolfe
One thread horizontal, one thread vertical. Who knew they would be so important?
My story begins in March 2020, in a small town in Oregon. I’ve been watching the horrible news about this new virus for the past few of months. Who knew the impact it would have on our world? Also, who knew that all of us crazy sewing creatives would join in this mission of sewing masks for the medical professionals and mankind itself?
I began watching tutorials in January, just because they were interesting and a great use of fabric, with my mind telling me this might be useful someday. Which is pretty much my theme from a zillion years ago. Yet, my heart telling me that stuff was probably going to hit the fan. Who knew?
So here is my beginning: I have been making the masks for about a month now. While sitting at my sewing machine, tonight memories, visions and stories started rolling through my mind and how these masks are affecting every single aspect in our world.
As of this point in time, I do not know anyone with this evil virus. But I hear stories from friends who have children and family members dealing with it on the front lines. Which is what has helped keep me washing, ironing, cutting and sewing each one with love. I have collected thousands of yards of fabric for 40+ years, just like so many of you amazing people out there. I find I don’t even question whether or not it’s my favorite print or if I had a specific use for it. The best use of life.
I toss the scraps, which I used to stash and hoard for years and years out of my way — I’ve got better things to do at this point in time. In fact, what is my time?
For many years, like 26, I have had this stinking situation from an injury, and life-threatening infections and other health issues has left me with anxiety of being in crowds and participating in so many activities. I stay home a lot, so social distancing is not too hard for me. Not much change. In fact, I don’t feel so alone anymore.
So much of my material was found in places like The Depot in Berkeley; I don’t know if it’s still there or not. That was in the 1990s. Of course, the brand fabric stores, but my favorites are thrift stores and yard sales.
It pretty cool — I just go to my over 100 boxes of fabric and start to grab what I need. Like having one of my friends gift me a bias tape maker, and low-and-behold, while reorganizing my sewing area for power sewing I found my rolls of bias tape. Purchased in 1994, knowing that someday I would have a use for it. What do you know.
As we sewing fanatics know, each fabric makes you think of family, friends, gardens or holidays and now making our fellow humans feel like maybe they have a chance.
I have no problem sharing what I have collected for my zillion years.
While sewing a big batch of multi-purple-colored masks, which strangely enough match this batch of friends that have requested them, made me think of writing something about this time. We as humans don’t know how long we will be on this earth. Sharing one of my treasures, which is fabric, with anyone who needs one is a pleasure.
I am positive that as we all keep this sewing train going, there will be an end to this one day, hopefully soon.
One mask away ... the last mask.
