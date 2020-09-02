Robert Heilman
Our County Board of Commissioners has allowed an advisory measure to be voted on in November which is related to another ballot measure, Greater Idaho, one which had failed to gather enough signatures to qualify for the ballot.
It seems that those who feel that changing state government control from Salem to Boise were never many. This futile effort to secede from the Great State of Oregon now has, however, new life thanks to a non-binding opinion poll to be overseen by our county elections department — at county expense. Commissioner Tim Freeman has supported this polling saying that it is “a good idea.”
In the same week, Commissioner Chris Boice along with State Senator Dallas Heard spoke to a small gathering of about 100 people who rallied on the courthouse lawn to protest restrictions on their ability to ignore safety regulations imposed by the governor’s office, which are aimed at stopping the spread of pestilence during the current epidemic.
Mr. Boice who, like Mr. Heard, is a former local Tea Party figure, said that Douglas County has done a good job handling the epidemic and should therefore be allowed to set its own standards and rules. Dallas Heard concurred, praising the commissioners for “standing up to Kate Brown.”
Many of the participants at the Freedom Rally carried signs calling for the recall of Gov. Brown and a table allowing people to sign a petition to that effect was set up in the shade of the courthouse elm. It is probable that the recall proponents would like to have someone whose policies resemble those of Idaho’s Republican governor, Brad Little, who has had a lighter-than-average touch in dealing with the epidemic.
There will, of course, never be any change in the borders of either Oregon or Idaho, a proposal that is both futile and absurd. Gov. Brown is clearly unlikely to be removed from office in any statewide vote here in this very “blue” state, and it is not even likely that the recall movement will gather enough signatures to place it on the ballot. Ignoring COVID-19 recommendations or regulations in the name of “freedom,” as the rally goers wish, is an obvious danger, whether large or small, to the community at large.
But, what might it look like if, in fact, Douglas County were to follow Idaho’s lead in dealing with the virus? What would be the cost of this longed-for freedom?
Luckily, we have a good answer to that, provided by the Douglas County’s own Health Department. In a recent video lecture, Dr. Bob Dannenhoffer, the County Health Department’s director, demonstrated the differences between handling the virus by Idaho’s state authorities and our own here in Oregon.
The differences are stark and dire.
Dr. Bob compared our county to a similar county in Idaho: Twin Falls. Both have similar sizes of populations and roughly similar economies. The results: Twin Falls has had 1573 cases of COVID-19 resulting in 34 deaths; Douglas County has had 169 cases and two deaths. Idaho has been one of the least restrictive states in the Union, and Oregon had been one of the more restrictive states.
Comparison with two other localities in two other states, South Dakota and Georgia, which also have light COVID-19 restrictions at about the level of Idaho, show results that are, by comparison, as poor or worse.
So, we finally have an answer to the questions about the cost of unrestricted freedom during a pandemic and what the level of mortality the Freedom Rally protesters and the local politicians who encourage them find acceptable.
The answer is 1,404 additional cases of a deadly and often debilitating disease and the deaths of 32 of our neighbors that would likely occur if we were part of Idaho and living under the guidelines and regulations of their governor and legislature instead of our own duly elected Oregonian officials and legislators.
