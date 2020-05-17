Rod Cotton
The preamble of The Society of Ethical Journalists code of ethics states, “Ethical journalism strives to ensure the free exchange of information that is accurate, fair, and thorough. An ethical journalist acts with integrity.”
In today’s world, the public continues to struggle with the volume of biased news on the national stage. Our hope often counts on our local media sources to accurately, fairly, and thoroughly report issues that matter to our local community.
Unfortunately, the editorial published in The News-Review on May 12, entitled “Roseburg Public Schools bond should be revisited,” falls short of the ethical journalism we deserve.
The Roseburg School District bond on the May 19 ballot represents years of planning and hard work dedicated to improving the school system for our community. Education is a cornerstone of all communities, and the community’s investments in that system represents the value a community places on its system.
One of the most important lessons our country and our community have learned during this pandemic is just how vital our school system is. Whether educating our kids, providing meals to the community, providing child care to first responders and health workers or donating masks to the medical community, Roseburg Public Schools has been vital to the success of our community during these unprecedented times.
Yet, despite all of this good work the district has done and will continue to do or, the fact the district successfully managed the last bond — including through two economic recessions — the editorial board of The News Review failed to contact a single member of the school board, district or Vote Yes For Roseburg Schools PAC in order to ensure they could write an accurate, fair, and thorough editorial article, despite members of those groups reaching out multiple times to prior to the editorial being published. Our community deserves better.
The editorial fails to mention several important facts for voters to consider. This bond represents the district’s intent to make all of the schools safer for kids. This community doesn’t need to be reminded of the tragic events we have experienced at our schools and community college, yet the editorial fails to mention the importance of making our schools safe and why it is so important to this community.
The editorial also fails to mention the importance of building five new gymnasiums that will allow the district to meet its new physical education requirements and serve as potential community shelters in the events, like the snowstorm we lived through in 2019.
Also absent from is the fact the Roseburg School Board discovered a process to allow them to postpone levying the new tax rate until November 2021. This means voters will not have the new rate applied until 18 months after they vote “Yes.” This is a significant piece of information the editorial board failed to mention, compromising the article’s accuracy and fairness.
The editorial’s main concern appeared to be for individuals or small businesses currently struggling financially as a result of the pandemic. While we respect this position, the editorial fails to inform its readers that many of these individuals and businesses actually support the bond both personally and financially.
PACs operate by the donations they receive from citizens and businesses. Many PAC members are being financially impacted by the current challenges related to the pandemic, yet they still support and have contributed to the campaign. Ironically, The News-Review didn’t seem to have these same concerns when they reached out to the Vote Yes For Roseburg Schools PAC to ask if they would be willing to advertise in the paper just a few weeks ago, benefiting directly from money donated by some of these same people and businesses they claim to be so concerned about.
Some might view this is as a double standard. Should The News Review be advocating for your money to be spent supporting their advertising budget instead of investing in our schools and kids? Based on the editorial, does The News Review plan to do its part and offer free advertisement for the next three months for all businesses negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic?
All the Roseburg School District and the Vote Yes For Roseburg School PAC asked for was to be heard so an accurate, fair, and thorough editorial opinion could be written. The fact that the editorial board didn’t even bother to follow up with the Roseburg School Board, District or the PAC prior to writing the editorial isn’t fair to the voters and, most importantly, isn’t fair to our kids who they fail to recognize are also making significant sacrifices on behalf of our entire community and its vulnerable population.
Our community deserves an editorial written based on the values of Douglas County and its residents, not Lane County. Our community and our kids deserve better. Please visit VoteYesForRoseburgSchools.com for more information, and vote “Yes.”
