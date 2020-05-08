John Hanlin
From the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic here in Douglas County, the sheriff’s office has worked closely with the Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team, the Board of Commissioners, the County Public Health Officer, the Office of Emergency Management, and other state and local authorities.
In addition to providing for the security and safety of the citizens of Douglas County, one of my primary concerns is the security and safety of the Douglas County Jail, those who are incarcerated in the facility, and those who work in or have business in the facility on a regular basis. Population density inside a correctional facility is a common problem and concern. Because of these concerns and the threatening possibility of a COVID-19 outbreak in the jail, necessary operational changes were made early on.
Initially, the sheriff’s office jail implemented a medical screening protocol. This means everyone who came into the Douglas County Jail was screened for a fever and asked specific medical questions by the jail’s medical staff. Additionally, jail cleaning and sanitizing procedures were enhanced on top of the daily cleaning schedules.
As guidance from the Oregon State Sheriff’s Association and public health officials evolved, the county jail implemented more changes and adapted to follow those recommendations.
In an effort to keep COVID-19 from entering the facility, we suspended face-to-face inmate visitation and programs, which were not necessary to provide for the safety and security of the facility and those in our custody.
The facility’s capacity is 283 beds. However, due to inmate segregation requirements based on inmate classification and staffing levels, the maximum number of inmates which can be held is 220. It is accurate to say our daily inmate population has decreased from our average daily population before COVID-19. This is, in part, due to releasing low-level offenders that had less than a week of time left to serve, and to fewer low-level offenders being booked.
We communicated with our partner law enforcement agencies about the changes in the jail and requested law enforcement officers exercise discretion whenever possible on low-level offenses, issuing citations to appear in lieu of booking and lodging in the jail — again to reduce the risk to those within the facility.
If the coronavirus gets introduced into the jail facility, it will be very difficult to control within the close quarters of the facility. As frustrating as these restrictions have been for the law enforcement community and our communities, I take my responsibilities seriously and I will always do what is in the best interest of those I am sworn to protect.
Once it is safe to do so, jail protocols and operations should return back to a more normal flow, thereby allowing the population in the jail to be increased.
