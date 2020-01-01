Todd Vaughn
Since 2015, I have been earning a living by cutting timber, mostly close to home, in the forests around Tiller. Recently, my cutting partner and I worked in a forest west of Elkton. Wow, what a difference a hundred miles makes.
The timber on the Oregon Coast Range is half again taller than the timber in our neck of the woods. We were in a thin over there, and 2-foot-on-the-butt timber in that forest falls through other trees and hits the ground like a 150-foot-long noodle. If you miss your shot, things load-up fast and can kill you quick. It certainly refined my skillset and reinforced the reality that we all have much to learn. That’s what keeps life interesting, isn’t it?
There are many different forests in Douglas County, and each requires a different approach. A large portion of the timberland controlled by the Bureau of Land Managment in our county is under the O&C ACT of 1937 and recently, Judge Richard Leon ruled in our favor concerning a lawsuit that contended that the BLM’s management plan failed to comply with the O&C Act’s requirements. These requirements included a mandate to manage timberland “for the production of timber under the principle of sustained yield” and “for greatest permanent value.” In question was the meaning of “for greatest permanent value,” and whether that “value” should include an endless myriad of societal considerations other than the sustainable harvest of timber.
In my opinion, this was an open and shut cas” and should have been brought to court years ago, but I extend my congratulations to Tim Freeman and the other commissioners involved in this lawsuit for having done so now. It was the right move, but while these commissioners take their much-earned victory lap, let’s remember that we may not see the benefits in our county coffers for years, maybe decades. Had this action been taken 20 years ago, the much-needed timber receipts from the proper management of these forests would already be flowing to our counties.
Now, let’s consider another truly incredible forest in our midst. It contains the headwaters of the Umpqua River and is composed entirely of timberland that also grows trees at an irrepressible rate. Without an active management plan, this forest has become over-stocked (and unhealthy), and for 30 years this forest has been overtaking and destroying an unmaintained road system. Without appropriate management in the face of longer, hotter fire seasons, this forest will continue to burn with larger and higher-severity fires, again and again.
These fires destroy timber, damage riparian zones and reduce water quality, sterilize soil, impact recreational opportunities, degrade ecosystems, and generally reduce the value of this land to our county. This forest is my home forest — the Umpqua Forest. Consider this: Since the creation of the Umpqua National Forest in 1906, our county has been compensated for the resulting “opportunity cost” with revenues from timber sales (25% of gross). This compensation was clearly understood to be in perpetuity, much like the requirements pertaining to the lands under the O&C Act, but unfortunately the Umpqua National Forest’s Land and Resource Management Plan changes over time. The current plan, which was written in 1990, has been rendered obsolete by the Northwest Forest Plan.
Unlike the O&C Lands, we have no legal language pertaining to the management of this forest that includes a mandate to manage for “greatest permanent value.” The type of legal remedy that was a no-brainer in the case of the O&C Lands does not exist in the case of the Umpqua National Forest, and the type of negotiation that will be required to restore a reliable flow of timber from this forest is far more complicated. It will require commitment to a long-term, multi-pronged, strategic plan of attack, and it should have started over two years ago when our group pressured Commissioner Freeman to initiate the most powerful tool available.
This tool is called coordination and can be invoked by simply giving written-notice to Alice Carlton, the Umpqua Forest Supervisor. It establishes a form of accountability based on regular interaction between county commissioners and the forest supervisor, and would ensure that Carlton complies with her legal mandate to, as much as possible, align management decisions on the Umpqua Forest with Douglas County’s Comprehensive Land-Use Plan. We have asked Freeman to create a think tank and to maintain coordination with Carlton while additional political engagement continues, and we have encouraged the involvement of Matt Hill and the DTO. Had Commissioner Freeman positively responded then, our county would currently possess two years of documented history pertaining to our efforts to encourage proper management actions on this forest, including the type of fire resiliency oriented timber sales that President Trump recently demanded in an executive order written to federal forest managers like Alice Carlton.
C’mon Tim, there’s no time like the present. Our future is in these forests.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.