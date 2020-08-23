David Forsyth
This is a response to Wayne Medley’s letter that ran in The News-Review on Aug. 13.
I really don’t understand the amount of animosity and venom Mr. Medley displays. He certainly appears to be educated sufficiently to communicate his thoughts. For that, Mr. Medley, I bet you can thank a teacher. However, where educators may have failed Mr. Medley is in delivering critical thinking and research skills. His letter makes numerous assertions without proof.
Such statements as: “Teachers’ unions favor defunding police;” “Everyone’s kids are out playing” (implying kids would be exposed to COVID-19 whether in school or not); “Teachers would improve if it were run by the mafia, because they would hold their employees accountable;” “Prison guards are working, but they wring their hands for reasons other than fantasy about catching an illness from their charges that’s more than any school population …” Mr.Medley implies teachers are gutless in their concern about working in an environment where they might contract COVID-19. So, let’s examine some things that were not considered.
Let’s say a child in a classroom of 30 tests positive. They must be quarantined for two weeks. Medical authorities trace their contacts and those people are also quarantined. It is highly possible a student may have been in contact with more than just the 29 other students in one class, so let’s say they were in five or six classes, all of whom have now also been exposed.
Therefore, it’s probable that another 90 or so students may have been in contact with the infected student. So, we now have 119 students quarantined for two weeks. But, wait, what about the teachers that had the student in their class? They now must be quarantined. Since the teachers are older and more prone to become infected, let’s say one of them tests positive. That teacher must be quarantined. Oh no, that teacher has also exposed other faculty members, who now must be quarantined.
But we are not finished. The office staff members have been exposed to the infected teacher, and perhaps infected students. They must also be quarantined. The school administration has held meetings, exposing themselves, so they must be quarantined for two weeks. Therefore, you have a depleted student body, depleted teaching staff, depleted office staff and depleted administration. And that is with only one infected student.
Logic will tell us there will not remain only one positive test. So, what type of education can be delivered with absence students, teachers, staff and administrators?
And we have not even broached the question of having adequate classroom space to accommodate social distancing, nor have we determined where staff can be found to disinfect supplies and classroom space. Infected students can, of course, bring the illness home to their families. Some of these problems can be mitigated by constantly testing students and staff for the virus, but we don’t have the lab capacity for this, nor do students’ parents and government agencies have the finances to carry out such broad testing.
In regard to teachers’ supporting the defunding police: I have heard of only one such union — and that was in Minnesota, where one union supported the elimination of school police officers.
However, 87% of the teachers support their local police departments, and only 23% of teachers want to eliminate school police officers.
So, Mr. Medley, much ado about nothing. Your argument concerning children playing with other children may have a grain of truth. However, that is a decision for the individual parent. In school, children are placed in a confined space with no choice regarding who else is in the room.
My daughter has two children. Are they exposed to other children? Yes, but not as many as they would be in school. My daughter interviews parents to determine the precautions they implement with their children in order to ensure her kids will be safe.
We have not talked about the children bringing the disease home, which could start an outbreak in the community. As of May, there were 1.2 million COVID-19 cases in U.S. prisons, with 70,000 deaths. Of these, about 1 in 16 are guards. And teachers may have even greater exposure.
Prior to my retirement, I had a total of 280 students each semester. In three terms, I taught approximately 650 students per year. Those numbers would be greater exposure than most prison guards experience. It’s almost laughable to say the mafia could generate better student results. On what basis do you, Mr. Medley, have to make such an outrageous statement?
You have no valid proof to substantiate this inane statement.
Therefore, Mr. Medley, you can readily see returning students to schools is not as simple as making lazy, gutless and neurotic teachers go back to the classroom.
