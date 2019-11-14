Robert Heilman
The Douglas County Library Foundation was formed in 1981 in order to lead the drive to build the beautiful building that, in 1993, after a twelve-year effort, became the headquarters for the Douglas County Library System and which now houses the Roseburg Public Library.
Starting in 2008, due to the Douglas County Commissioners’ decision to no longer fund new books and other materials, the DCLF contributed $30,000 to $40,000 annually to provide books, Audio CDs, and DVDs as well as newspaper and magazine subscriptions.
Faced with 10% annual county budget cuts to our library system beginning in 2008 and with no guarantees of continuing future county funding the Library Foundation formed the Library Futures Committee, a subcommittee charged with studying ways to help ensure that the citizens of our county all have access to free adequate and sustainable library service. From that committee a broader group emerged, the Save Our Libraries Political Action Committee which led efforts in 2011 and 2016 to create a county-wide property tax-based library district that would serve the entire county and meet the standards necessary to meet the needs of our population.
Those efforts failed and since 2017, after sixty years of operation as a county library system, there has been no county-wide library system here, only independent local libraries..
Three of the original eleven county system public libraries formed their own smaller library districts, headquartered in Drain, Reedsport and Roseburg since then, each serving a part of the community and with all three supported by property taxes. The three of them combined are serving about thirty percent of our neighbors.
The remaining libraries, in Canyonville, Glendale, Myrtle Creek, Oakland, Sutherlin, Riddle, Winston and Yoncalla, are all doing their best to serve the remaining seventy percent of the people who live here. Lacking any tax base, they are operating on greatly reduced open-door hours and are depending on charity to pay the bills and on the efforts of volunteers to do the work that used to be done by professionals. These poorer libraries are all struggling to survive and, lacking both tax bases and professional librarians, do not qualify, under Oregon law, as public libraries and are ineligible for state support. In short, they are all better than nothing but still inadequate and, in the long run, unsustainable.
Since 2017 the Douglas County Library Foundation has been supplying grants to all eleven of the libraries, helping to fund summer reading programs for children, computer upgrades, books and services as requests come in. On the average the foundation has been helping out with some $70,000 to $80,000 in grants per year. Still, split eleven ways, it doesn’t really amount to much, considerably less than the $2.3 million dollars per year that they had among them when the Douglas County Library System was in operation and everyone in the county could walk into any one of our libraries and borrow books with a single card.
Supporting our libraries benefits the entire community and not just the thousands of people, young and old, who use them regularly. Supporting our libraries is a public act of compassion that affects us all.
We urge you to do what you can to keep the doors open at your local library and the shelves well-stocked with books, DVDs, audio books, magazines and newspapers. Stop by your library and visit for a bit. Talk with the volunteers who work there. Learn about all the many services available. And donate, because they cannot keep running without charity. You can give to your local library directly or you can donate online to the Douglas County Library Foundation to support all of them online at: www.dclsfoundation.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.