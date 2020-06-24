Tricia Powell
Coming on the heels of school closures on an unprecedented scale and the looming threat of a reemergence of COVID-19, parents are being forced to make tough decisions about their child’s education.
School districts across the state are developing their plans for the fall, and many parents are uncomfortable with their options — sending their child back into the classroom, no matter the preventative measures put into place, or struggling with a patchwork of distance learning tactics. According to a national survey conducted by the National Coalition for Public School Options, nearly one in five families of children in traditional brick and mortar schools are considering keeping their child out of school in the fall due to COVID-19 concerns. In Oregon, that would mean more than 120,000 students won’t be returning to their classroom in the fall.
For many parents, an online public school may be the best option to protect the safety of their children and keep them on track in their education. Nearly ten years ago, however, a cap was put in place that limited the number of kids who can attend an online school to three percent of a school districts’ enrollment. With modest growth of these schools over the last decade, many districts around the state are hitting this cap and districts are denying kids access to online schools at exactly the time they’re needed most. There needs to be a modest, permanent increase in the cap to give parents the choice to choose the learning environment that best suits their kids.
The Oregon State Legislature is considering a policy during the special session this week that would temporarily raise the enrollment cap from three percent to eight percent. While I’m happy to see them open up more seats, the proposal would also drop the cap back down to three percent in 2021. This means those families who enroll in an online program this year may get kicked out of a school they like a year from now.
We simply can’t play pinball with our children’s educational future.
Oregon has a long, rich history of allowing parents to seek the education environment that works best for their child. As the government considers ways to encourage more social distancing, lawmakers should make it easier—not harder—for parents to protect the health and safety of their families while meeting the educational needs of their children. Now is the time to build on the success of Oregon’s online school initiatives by pursuing opportunities to expand access to more families.
Every child is different. Some will have more success in a traditional classroom – when they reopen – while others need a different, more individualized education and environment. The reasons for selecting an online school are as varied as the kids in them. Some have fallen behind in their traditional school, have chronic health issues, are escaping pervasive bullying, or just like the flexibility to learn at their own pace. I enrolled my daughter in an online public school because she needed an environment that allowed her to focus on subjects that were more challenging for her. Due to job schedules, our family needed the flexibility of virtual school. In addition, the online public school schedule allows more time for my daughter to participate in her passions of art and music. My daughter has flourished as a student at a full-time online public school, and I’m proud of the progress she has made. I cannot imagine how hard it would be for my family if we were denied access to my child’s school.
The growth of online public schools in Oregon has been modest, but after ten years the arbitrary cap will impact parents trying to make the best decisions for their children. I’m calling on our elected officials to do what’s best for Oregon families and enact a modest, permanent increase in the cap on online schools.
