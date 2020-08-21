Melinda Benton
Tech companies need our help to stop the global scale of health misinformation on social media. Although tools such as Google’s COVID-19 portal, Facebook’s Coronavirus Information Center and the World Health Organization’s Health Alert on WhatsApp are helpful, the whack-a-mole struggle to counter health misinformation is failing as dubious social media influencers fill feeds with floods of medical misinformation.
This health misinformation is causing tangible harm. The CDC explains that people with unclear health information “skip necessary medical tests, end up in the emergency room more often and have a harder time managing chronic diseases.” Spreading fake medical information increases real discrimination against groups of people, and the Federal Trade Commission warns medical misinformation leads to scams.
State laws, such as the Corporate Practice of Medicine Doctrine, are woefully inadequate to penalize social media medical misinformation, and we have no working social media system that curates accurate health information so it is seen first and foremost. So it’s up to us to reduce the spread of misinformation by following more careful information hygiene.
Just as you wash your hands for 20 seconds to slow the spread of COVID-19, take at least 20 seconds on information hygiene before spreading health posts on social media. Check the following:
- Timeliness: Check if the post, photo and information are current before reading and sharing. Testing and treatment for COVID-19 are evolving as we learn more, so old information may negatively impact your audience’s medical decisions. Good sources give dates.
- Sources: Before posting, check for hyperlinks to factual, primary documents that support claims. Opinion, especially opinion connected to fear or outrage, can have long-ranging negative impacts on health decisions, as patients who at first didn’t believe in the virus explain. Good sources are transparent, have a history of factual publishing and publish with some oversight.
- Author: Check if the author is qualified to speak on the topic. Check licenses, academic preparation, and previous publications as well as reviews by professional peers with a simple Google search. Type in the author’s name plus “controversies” or the author’s name plus “publications.” Avoid authors writing outside the scope of their expertise and those who appear to be carrying a grudge, as their information is likely slanted.
- Personal bias: This is the hardest. Ask yourself what you already believe and have experienced related to the topic, as we are all susceptible to blind spots. It’s much more fun in the long run to be informed than passionate, so don’t feel bad about using a few seconds to self-check. And remember the third-person effect, the erroneous belief that others are more susceptible to media misinformation.
- Argument: Be wary of spreading faulty arguments. Jonathan Haber, author of “Critical Thinking Essentials,” explains we must examine the argument, not just the facts, because facts used unethically can still misinform. For example, we could factually but untruthfully argue lockdowns don’t work because COVID-19 deaths rose after a lockdown. This argument is faulty because the facts don’t adequately support the conclusion. Perhaps lockdowns were done incorrectly or incompletely, or deaths are less than what they would have been otherwise. Check an argument for four things before sharing:
- Clearly defined key terms (in our example, “lockdown” needed defining — avoid assuming your audience shares the same understanding of terms; for some readers, lockdown was a much more casual experience than for others)
- Clear, fair and practical goals (in our example, the original lockdown goal was needed — some people would only consider a lockdown successful if it brought cases down to zero, others may accept just slowing the death rate, while still others may have the goal of no economic or personal hardship. Good medical information should clarify what the goals are, how goals will be reached and how we know they are met. This type of communication takes research and caution, something emotional memes often fail at.
- Explanation of conditions. In our example, the conditions that affected lockdown were missing
- Any limits for the conclusion — avoid speculation.
When engaging with others about medical or other information on social media, a query about goals can help reduce tension. Sometimes a simple question such as, “What are your goals in this situation?” or, “What is the basis of your concern?” can reveal some common ground to work from.
I am not a medical authority, but as a media instructor I do care deeply about my community’s health and well-being. As the WHO has warned, “Opportunists and malicious actors are taking advantage of the current situation, and technology companies are too far behind to protect users from abuse and deception on this global scale.” We can, however, protect ourselves and each other by adding information hygiene to our social media habits in this pandemic.
