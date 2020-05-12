Wendy Kang
You’re out for a walk or doing chores around the yard, and you hear a plaintive mew. You look down to see a group of adorable little faces, eyes closed, mouths open, paws outstretched, and you realize you’ve found newborn kittens. And, their mother is nowhere in sight.
Your first instinct is to rescue the kittens. But don’t. At least not yet. Because the best thing you can do for those kittens might be to leave them exactly where you found them.
At Saving Grace, we take in about eleven hundred kittens each year. Of those, nearly 400 are brought to us by well-intended people who believe the kittens were orphaned or abandoned by their mothers. Saving Grace is, of course, glad to take in any homeless, abused, neglected, orphaned or abandoned animal. That is our mission. But in the case of kittens under six weeks of age, their best chance of surviving and thriving is always with their mother. So, before you “rescue” the kittens, it’s important to determine if the kittens are at risk.
Step One: ObserveFirst, observe the location. If the kittens are in a dangerous spot such as the side of a busy highway or in a storm drain, they are at risk, and you should move them to a safe location and call the Adoption Center for best next steps. Otherwise, the kittens might be fine where they are.
Step Two: ObserveIf the kittens are already in a safe place, next observe to see if they appear healthy and well cared for. If the kittens look cold, wet, injured or skinny, they need help and you should call Saving Grace right away to arrange for them to come to the Adoption Center. But if the kittens are clean, dry, and have round bellies, they are being cared for by their mother. In which case, it is best to leave them where they are.
Step Three: Check BackIf you determine the kittens are healthy, check back after four hours. If they remain clean, dry and fed, that means the mama cat is doing her job. You likely won’t see her while you are observing the kittens. She won’t come back while you are there, so don’t hover too long. It is OK to touch the kittens if needed. A mother cat is unlikely to reject her babies, even if they smell of humans. It’s also OK to leave food and water a short distance away for the mama cat if you want to help her out.
Lone KittensMany people think if they find one kitten all alone it must be an orphan. But the same steps apply whether you find a single kitten or a group of kittens. A mama cat will move her litter right after birth, around three weeks of age, and whenever she feels threatened. A loner might be the last kitten to be moved. So if you come upon a lone kitten, observe to see if it is clean, dry, fed and in a safe spot. If it is, step away and check back in four hours. Chances are good the mama cat will have returned to collect her kitten.
If Help is NeededIf after observation, you decide the kittens are in need of rescue, we hope you will consider fostering the litter, especially if the kittens are very young. Neonatal kittens three weeks of age and younger need to be hand fed every two-to-six hours. Saving Grace, like most shelters, is not staffed to provide round the clock care. Older kittens rescued from the field need special care, too. They need to be socialized from feral babies into adoptable pets. Saving Grace offers education, supplies and other support to fosters who help us raise and socialize kittens.
Working TogetherAt Saving Grace, we understand and support the impulse to help an animal in need. And we appreciate everyone who is concerned, as we are, about animal welfare in Douglas County. But in the case of kittens, it is often better to observe than rescue. If at any time you find kittens you think need help, or if you are observing kittens and are unsure what to do, please call Saving Grace at 541 672-3907. We would be happy to talk with you to determine the best course of action. Working together, we can make the best choices for the mama cat and her kittens, to help them all go on to live happy, healthy lives.
To assure social distancing and the safety of our guests and staff, Saving Grace is currently open by appointment only. To visit, please call 541 672-3907 to schedule an appointment.
