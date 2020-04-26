Della Harp
With the global spread of the novel coronavirus, millions of families across the country and throughout Oregon find themselves in unprecedented new territory. Wide-scale school closures have rattled households, leaving parents and caretakers scrambling to care for children around the clock while also trying to manage their own stress, emotions, and livelihood.
To be sure, interrupted learning and routines are hugely impactful and challenging for kids and parents alike. And yet, in the face of an ever-changing backdrop of a growing pandemic, it’s comforting to remember that some things remain. One of those enduring truths is the value and foundational nature of reading.
As a gateway skill, the importance of reading is hard to overstate. It opens the door to ongoing learning and discovery for kids, and is essential to mastering most other subjects. While schools across the state are working hard to implement distance learning opportunities, learning loss is still a huge and real concern. But, by focusing on reading at home with young children, you can ensure they’re still developing this critical skill — and learning to enjoy it. And that’s a gift that will last a lifetime.
At SMART Reading, our mission is to spark joy and opportunity through the magic of a shared book. Typically, we do this by pairing our 5,000 volunteers across Oregon with 11,000 students for weekly reading sessions and giving students two books each month to keep. With our programs currently closed here in Douglas County and across the state, we’re focused on ensuring that kids and families continue to have access to new books to enjoy together.
With that in mind, we wanted to share some ideas for easy, meaningful ways to nurture a love of reading and foster literacy development at home:
Set aside family reading time at the end of the day where everyone enjoys their own books.
Engage kids in conversation when you read together — invite them to make predictions, talk about the pictures, and share what they learn.
Encourage children to write and illustrate their own story, or keep a journal. You can even offer to ghost write it, if needed.
Utilize e-books or other online resources from your local library.
Do a letter scavenger hunt — choose one letter each day and have your child look for it around the house or when you go on walks.
Find a book with lots of dialogue (Mo Willems’ Elephant and Piggie series is a great example) and act it out.
Cook with kids and ask them to help you read the recipe.
Use sidewalk chalk to make sight word hopscotch — every time a child jumps on one of their sight words, they read it aloud.
Even amid this time of interrupted learning and routines, there are many ways to help kids build reading motivation and continue learning to enjoy books. Reading at home doesn’t need to involve a minute or page requirement. Instead, it’s about encouraging children to read every day and incorporating literacy into your daily life as a family — and just like adults, when kids enjoy an activity, they’re more likely to do it often and well.
