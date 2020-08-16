Jennifer Carloni
Aug. 18 marks the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, extending the right to vote to women in the United States. When our country was founded, it was essentially only white male landowners who had the right to vote. Over the years, people marched, bled and died to extend that right to more citizens in this country.
Now, all you have to do to vote is get registered — by Oct. 13 — and then return the ballot. It’s even free, whether you mail it or drop it into one of the many ballot collection boxes around the county.
What kind of citizens are we if we can’t do that? Are we afraid of paper cuts, maybe? There have been some elections that were decided by just a few votes. Some even came down to a tie and a coin toss. Your vote is your voice, and it matters.
We consider “one person, one vote” to be fundamental to democracy and yet, for many people around the world and here in our own country, the right to vote has been a long time coming. In 1789, when our Constitution was first ratified, only white men age 21 and older who owned property could vote.
In the 1830s, non-landowners were allowed to vote. In 1865, the Constitution was amended so that former male slaves could vote, but discrimination made it impossible for many. In 1920, after a struggle of over 130 years, women in all states gained the right to vote. In 1924, Native Americans gained the right to vote. In 1965, The Voting Rights Act was enacted to protect the rights of African Americans at the polls. In 1971, during the Vietnam War, it was decided that 18-year-olds, being old enough to go to war, were old enough to vote and the voting age was lowered to 18.
When more citizens vote, our democracy better represents the will of the people.
But before you can cast a vote, you must register to vote. The elections office needs to know your current address in order to determine which races should appear on your ballot, and where to mail it.
The League of Women Voters was formed in 1920 with the specific purpose of educating women about how to register, be informed, and vote. The League celebrates its 100th anniversary this year. Its work continues in order to ensure that all eligible Americans are “vote ready” when Election Day comes.
In Oregon, if you are a U.S citizen and at least 16 years old, you can register to vote. Young people are pre-registered and will be notified to complete the process when they are about to turn 18. To register, you’ll need to have some form of personal identification. This can be a valid Oregon driver’s license, permit or ID number, the last four digits of your Social Security number, a paycheck stub, utility bill, bank statement or other government document.
If you are registering to vote in Oregon for the first time, remember to register at least 21 days before an upcoming election. If you change your name or address, or wish to change your party affiliation, you will need to update your registration. You can update right up to, and even on, Election Day, if you do so in person.
Your information must be correct in the Oregon Centralized Voter Registration database. Any eligible citizen can register or update registration at oregonvotes.org. This is preferred, because you can see right away if your registration is correct. Next best is filling out and mailing in, or handing in, a paper voter registration form at your county election clerk’s office. In fact, if your signature is not on file or you have a new signature, you do need to submit that in writing to the county clerk. In Douglas County, that’s in the lower level of the courthouse. Call them at 541-440-4252.
Also, you can register through the Department of Motor Vehicles. Motor voter registration automatically registers new voters as non-affiliated voters. If you want to vote in a specific party’s primary election, you will have to complete the process by choosing your party affiliation.
When it is time to vote, we hope you will take the time to be informed about the candidates and issues. Seek out impartial information. Check out vote411.org/oregon to see what’s on your ballot. Compare candidates and learn about the issues. The League of Women Voters produces nonpartisan voters’ guides, available online at lwvor.org. We hope to make some available at libraries.
Keep your voter registration updated, be informed, and keep voting. Want to know more about the League of Women Voters? Go to lwv.org, lwvor.org or lwvuv.org. Everyone is welcome to join the league.
Register, be educated about the issues and candidates, and vote.
I'm registered...I'm a woman....and I am voting for President Trump.
