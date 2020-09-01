Michael Lasher
Parents and their school-age children have been through a lot in the last six months, and so have school employees. Whether you are personally worried about getting COVID-19 or passing it on to another, it’s still a good idea to wear a mask and social distance.
There are people throughout the community who are concerned about themselves, others who are close to them or those who are just trying to follow the rules. Since none of us has been through a pandemic to this degree before, it makes sense that we should be listening to public health authorities and trying to follow the rules to make everyone safer.
Douglas County has been one of the least-affected counties for COVID-19 in the state. We have the tireless work of Douglas Public Health Network and Dr. Bob Dannenhoffer to thank for this good state of affairs. As a former resident of Pendleton in Umatilla County, I have many friends who are envious that I live in Douglas County, where infection rates are low.
As a result of DPHN’s work, some schools around the county are already able to resume in-person learning for grades kindergarten through third grade in accordance with state guidance, and we may even be able to open all grades. Many parents can’t wait for that to happen, for the good of their child’s academic instruction as well as their child’s social, mental and emotional health. There are many parents who cannot go back to work until their children are in school. They are perhaps the most anxious for schools to open in-person.
However, the good work of DPHN and others at keeping our rates low is now under threat. Unfortunately, a few small, faith-based schools in our area are choosing not to follow the rules that have been set for all public and private schools on mask wearing, social distancing and reopening to in-person instruction. While it is important to respect religious freedoms, these entities should in turn respect the mandates that our state officials have implemented in order to keep us all safe. By not following the rules, these entities are increasing the risk of an outbreak that would threaten the ability of any district to reopen, even to grades K-3.
You see, if Douglas County gets more than 11 new cases of COVID-19 a week, grades 4-12 cannot resume in-classroom learning. If the county has more than 33 cases, there will be no in-person classes for any grade for at least three weeks.
Union County in Eastern Oregon — where LaGrande is the county seat and near where I used to live — was doing great earlier this spring. Then some people who didn’t want to follow the rules got together for choir practice. They had a “super-spreader” event, and in two weeks there were more than 200 cases and the county commissioners implemented travel restrictions so they could try to control it.
In spite of the good work of DPHN and others, we could wind up like other rural counties that may not be able to open most schools in-person perhaps all year.
There are many times in our lives where we are faced with a decision where we must choose what we should do, versus what we could do. A global pandemic is one of those times to think of others. Please wear a mask and social distance so all kids in Douglas County can go back to school and their parents back to work.
