Tom Kress
One of the many reasons our residents choose to call Douglas County home is the abundant access to our beautiful public lands. But more and more we hear about petitions and initiatives that aim to restrict our access to these lands.
One of those, the proposed “Crater Lake Wilderness Area” designation which intends to take 500,000 acres within and outside Crater Lake park boundaries, would create a 90-mile corridor diminishing or eliminating public access for travel, recreation, tourism and fire suppression management. This would dramatically affect our concerted efforts to manage these lands from catastrophic wild fires and definitely reduce or prohibit access to these lands for hunting, fishing, camping, hiking, bicycling, bird watching, skiing and family snow-related activities.
Topping the list of the many issues regarding this wilderness designation is the very real concern for the potential of catastrophic wildfires because the designation calls for less forest management. The area being considered for designation is completely within the region known as “Lightning Alley.” This area has a documented, abnormally high number of lightning strikes during the summer months. In the last two decades, lightning caused fires have burned tens of thousands of acres in the proposed area for designation.
On July 13th, 2002, lightning ignited the Biscuit Fire, one of the largest in the state’s history. The fire destroyed the Kalmiopsis wilderness area, and ultimately consumed 500,000 acres, the same amount of acres proposed in the Crater Lake Wilderness area. For four months, smoke disrupted the economy of Southern Oregon, bringing outside activities and recreation to a virtual standstill and, more importantly, causing serious health concerns.
Conflicting and ambiguous rules regarding fighting fires in a wilderness area were factors that contributed to the size and impacts of the Biscuit Fire. Adding an additional 500,000 acres of wilderness, with the same restrictions that prevent aggressive fire suppression, would create a catastrophic recipe for a major disaster in our region.
Next on the list of issues regarding this wilderness designation is the tremendous negative impact it would have on the economy, businesses and residents of Klamath, Jackson and Douglas counties. Crater Lake National Park is one of Oregon’s most popular recreational destinations for visitors from all around the world. The land proposed for wilderness designation is currently open to all forms of forest and outdoor recreational activities, which in turn generates substantial economic benefits for local communities and businesses. This designation would preclude or prohibit recreational opportunities, diminish tourism to our region and ultimately hurt our economy.
Lastly, current regulation already prohibits logging and off-road motorized recreation within the boundaries of Crater Lake National Park. And over 300,000 acres of the area being considered for this Wilderness designation already have federal protection over and above the requirements of the Clean Air Act, the Clean Water Act, the National Environmental Protection Act and the Endangered Species Act.
If this designation comes to fruition, then there is little doubt of a disaster waiting to happen consequence from wildfire devastation. It will not be if, but when it happens. As history has shown, once it burns there will be no more wilderness to protect, no more forests to visit and no more economic benefits for the tourism it once created. Most of our favorite outdoor activities and opportunities would be taken from us. For these reasons and more, I strongly oppose the Crater Lake Wilderness proposal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.