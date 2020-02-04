Bob Main
As a Coos County Commissioner, I have traveled with Commissioner Tim Freeman to Washington D.C. and other locations to educate decision-makers, including the Oregon Congressional Delegation, the Oregon Legislature and representatives from the Administration, Department of the Interior and the Bureau of Land Management.
Communication by phone, email or other electronic devices has its place, but having the opportunity to sit down face to face and discuss the impacts of complex legislation, either new or existing legislation like the O&C Act or Coos Bay Wagon Road Act that’s been law for over 80 years, and explain the residual effects of their action to our counties has been and is invaluable.
Government officials, especially federal government officials, regularly change, sometimes every six months to a year. Because of the frequent change in officials, the O&C Association has to schedule a face to face to inform and educate those new officials of the O&C and Coos Bay Wagon Road Acts. When the O&C executive committee was in Washington D.C. in April 2019, we were very pleased with the cordial reception and knowledge, which allowed us to talk in depth about the O&C Act.
I have found Commissioner Freeman to have excellent leadership skills in dealing with O&C and Wagon Road issues. His background in city government, the state legislature and now a Douglas County commissioner has given him a strong background to advocate for counties. Our Southern Oregon timber counties depend on shared receipts from lands managed by the U.S. Forest Service. Also, timber-dependent counties are reliant on the substitute Secure Rural School payments, also known as the SRS safety-net payments. Clearly it was Tim’s contact with Representative Walden that assured funding for the SRS and PILT payments be included in the Federal FY 2018 Omnibus Appropriations Spending Bill. It was our leadership that convinced the Administration that the FFY 2016 O&C and CBWR actual shared receipts should not be subject to annual sequestration that resulted in the additional transfer of nearly $1.4 million to the O&C Counties. It was also this leadership that convinced DOI to direct the BLM to calculate SRS Title II and III only on the appropriated funds for FFY 2017 and not on actual shared receipts, gaining the O&C and CBWR Counties $2.7 million. Those two actions netted the O&C and CBWR Counties over $4.1 million. It’s hard to argue against the cost to benefit gained by our O&C and CBWR Counties when comparing that to our travel cost.
Not only have the O&C and CBWR Counties benefited from Commissioner Freeman’s leadership, but all of Oregon’s National Forest Counties, their school districts and the over 700 national forest counties across our great nation that share timber receipts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.