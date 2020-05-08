David Forsyth
I hear it most every single day here in Douglas County: “We are a rural county with only 23 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in a county with a population of approximately 111,000 people. Why, then, should I wear a mask?”
There are a number of reasons why you should wear a mask. In Douglas County, we possess very little real knowledge of how many COVID-19 infections we have. The testing has been sparse at best. Approximately 1,050 people in the county have been tested for the virus at time of writing, representing less than 1% of the county population.
While it is true that we have had only slightly over .02% of those tested that are positive, there is a large unknown lurking in every community in America. Many virus carriers are asymptomatic — meaning they have none of the symptoms that are identified with the virus, but still are just as contagious as someone on a ventilator in the hospital.
And this is where the real danger exists for every one of us. “Up to 25% of people infected with COVID-19 may present no symptoms, yet still transmit the disease,” according to Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And that is only one estimate of the number of people that are walking around asymptomatic and not aware that they have COVID-19. Estimates range from 25% to 80%. That is the real unknown danger confronting us.
Wearing a mask, we are told by the CDC, does not protect the wearer. Rather, it protects those of us who are in close proximity of the wearer. When an infected person coughs or sneezes, respiratory droplets are produced and can travel 6 feet or further. The droplets, then, can be transported to the noses and mouths of people nearby and inhaled into the lungs of bystanders.
And these droplets linger suspended in the air for some time, although the droplets large enough to contain the virus tend to be larger and heavier, thus forcing them downward upon a surface where they can live for hours or even days, depending on the type of material. The virus, then, is easily transmitted from one human to another.
Because we are not provided all the information we need to make intelligence decisions about this virus, it is so important to be very cautious and considerate of others. We do not know unless we have just been tested seconds ago whether we actually have the virus. We may be one of those carriers that is asymptomatic.
Douglas County residents are totally unaware of the number of people surrounding us that may have the virus — it could be solely the 23 that have been identified via testing, or it could be the 25% of people that are asymptomatic that probably will never be tested. So that could render a number as high as 27,750 neighbors.
Therefore, we should not be cavalier in our attitudes toward COVID-19. Rather, we should continue to practice shelter-in-place when possible, social distancing and, please, wear masks to be courteous and protect others.
