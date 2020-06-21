Cindy Steele
UCC’s drive-through graduation was truly a meaningful and profound experience. I have participated in countless graduations over the years. I am always the one counting and calculating: How much longer will this ceremony be? Which name was just called? Which degree program are we on? Even for the ones where I got to be the graduate.
But not tonight.
This one was different. Everyone was full of life, excited to be there. Some resplendent with bubbles. You should’ve seen the nursing program’s skeleton dressed in the signature green scrubs holding her sign: “I survived nursing school.”
We hooted. We hollered. We cheered each and every graduate. All of us. We knew what it meant for them to get to this place. College is hard. Getting a GED is arduous. Flexibility has been their middle name. Can you say Zoom?
Through Snowmageddon, a global pandemic, a financial crisis to beat all, and civil unrest — each one of them has made it to this finish line. They have persevered. Courageous. Brave. Resilient. Each and everyone of them.
I had tears in my eyes throughout the ceremony, not just for the students I have helped shepherd but for the whole lot of them.
Each vehicle that passed by held part of that graduate’s story. I saw a single momma driving with her babies on board. Can you imagine those tired late nights studying when the house was finally quiet enough? Way to go momma!
There was a dad graduate with all of his family beaming with pride — what an example for his kids. Then there was the mother and daughter graduating duo. How cool is that? That’s a lot to celebrate.
There were proud moms and dads carrying on like us and clearly embarrassing their graduate with such an outpouring of love. And then there were graduates flying solo. My first thought was sadness, but quickly it turned to pride as I pondered their situation. Look at them. They did it. How much did they have to manage on their own? What kind of strength do they possess for their future? They are going places, no one will hold them back, and they possess an inner confidence that no one can take away. Go you!
I was impressed. I reveled for them. I know how hard school is. I know what’s it’s like to have little ones at home and be so tired but know that that test happens on Tuesday, whether I am ready or not.
I wonder how many of these graduates were the first in their family to graduate from college? How many GEDs were earned tonight? They worked hard. They overcame. They didn’t let the barriers stop them.
I know. I’ve heard some of their stories. They have cried and they have laughed heartily. They have gone it alone and made friends that will last a lifetime. We, as educators, have the privilege and honor to walk alongside of them for a couple of years.
Some of the most meaningful conversations are those when our students come into the office struggling and emerge with a new sense of who they are and what they bring to the table. I can hear them now, 20 years from now telling the next generation of students they meet, “Well, when I was in school ...”
Yep, it was one for the books. It reminded me of why I give it my all week in and week out, term in and term out. Our journey affords us the opportunity to do what we love and make an impact in our community. I love my colleagues. There are days when we want to pull our hair out — the stories we could tell — but moments like these are validation that what we do matters.
These students who drove by tonight are our future. They are our hope. A hope for an equal and just nation. A community that builds up and says no to injustice and oppression. A world that is better than yesterday.
I am grateful for this drive-by graduation.
