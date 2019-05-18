Memorial Day is almost here, and with it an opportunity to honor those we’ve lost, celebrate their dedication and courage, and be thankful that we live in the greatest country on earth.
The VFW will be selling buddy poppies this weekend at Fred Meyer, Sherms, and Bi-Mart in Roseburg. Be sure to show your support and wear yours with pride. Money raised goes to support Post activities and the Veterans Relief Fund.
Events will be held throughout Douglas County. Here are a few:
Reedsport’s Memorial Weekend begins Sunday with the 2019 Memorial Day Parade on May 26, beginning at 1:30 p.m. The parade will begin at Highland Elementary School on Longwood Drive, travel south along US 101 to 10th Street, then Winchester Avenue, and end at the War Memorial at Hahn Park.
Everyone is invited to attend a War Memorial Service at Hahn Park after the parade. Parking and transportation back to the start of the parade is available.
A “Meet, Greet and Honor Veterans” event will be held the same day, from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Pacific Auditorium on Highland Drive. Afterwards, there will be a Veteran’s Dinner at the Presbyterian Church – conveniently located next door. Veterans eat free, contributions graciously accepted from all others.
Rounding out the day will be the Annual Patriotic Concert at Pacific Auditorium, beginning at 7 p.m., where amateur and professional musicians will present a varied program of traditional and modern patriotic music. The event is free for all, although contributions are graciously accepted to help cover costs.
For more information, visit www.reedsportmemorialparade.org.
Myrtle Creek will be holding a Memorial Day Breakfast, Monday, May 27 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Veterans Memorial Building, 252 S. Old Pacific Hwy in Myrtle Creek. Organized by the American Legion Fallin Post 123, the breakfast is free for veterans, with contributions graciously accepted from others.
The Post will also be placing nearly 200 flags throughout the local communities. So be sure to take extra time for the drive so you can enjoy the view.
Canyonville will hold their annual Veterans Remembrance Ceremony on Monday, May 27, at 11 a.m. at the VFW Veterans Memorial in front of Canyonville City Hall. The event will feature speakers, patriotic music, and refreshments.
Glide will hold their annual event on Monday, May 27, at 10 a.m., at the Glide Veterans Memorial at the Glide Community Center, 20062 North Umpqua Highway. The event will include a special recognition of the Korean War, a wreath laying ceremony, and the playing of taps. Guest speaker will be 1st Sgt (Ret.) Jim Barnett, USMC.
Roseburg will be holding their annual Memorial Day Tribute and Picnic. The Tribute will be held at the Roseburg National Cemetery on the VA Campus (not the one on Harvard Avenue). The event includes a ceremonial laying of wreaths, music, and speakers.
Following the ceremony, American Legion Post 16 will host a Memorial Day Picnic at the Stewart Park Pavilion in Roseburg. Veterans and their families are encouraged to attend, and eat free. Donations will be graciously accepted to cover costs.
God bless our veterans and God bless America.
