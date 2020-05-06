The Roseburg Lions Club would be happy to receive them. We have several donation boxes around the city.
So, what happens to the eyeglasses once they are donated?
One or two of our members collect the eyeglasses on a weekly basis. Hearing aids and old cell phones are separated out. Loose lenses and cases are removed. The eyeglasses are boxed up and taken to the Lions Eyeglass Recycling Center facility by a Safeway truck. There, the eyeglasses are separated from any cases and other material that is in the collection boxes. Volunteers and Oregon Lions Sight and Hearing Foundation staff pre-sort the donated eyeglasses and take out vintage frames that are in good condition. Those vintage frames are cleaned and recalibrated along with the other frames at the Coffee Creek Correctional Facility Paraoptometric program. Eventually, OLSHF receives those repurposed frames back to sell in their Optical Shop, Eye Promise. Proceeds benefit the Lions Eyeglass Assistance Program for Oregonians in need statewide.
Then those boxes are sent to the CCCF near Wilsonville. The women in the Paraoptometric program clean, calibrate, repair and sort the eyeglasses for mission trips. Some lenses are too scratched to be used and some frames are not able to be repaired. If possible, frames are sent to metal recycling companies for the metal to be reclaimed. Those companies pay OLSHF the going rate for reclaimed metals. The proceeds benefit the LEAP program also.
The cleaned, calibrated, repaired and sorted eyeglasses are inventoried, boxed up and sent to a warehouse operated by the OLSHF in Portland.
International nonprofit organizations request inventories of calibrated “mission-ready” eyeglasses from OLSHF for their mission trips. The LERC program partnered with 17 organizations to take donated eyeglasses on mission trips all over the world.
In 2019, over 150,000 pairs of eyeglasses were collected and approximately 45,000 pairs were donated to the mission groups in many countries. Some of the eyeglasses are distributed right here in Oregon. Since 2011, the Roseburg Lions have sent 25,757 pairs of eyeglasses to the recycling program. Thank you for your donations.
In addition to eyeglasses, you can drop your used hearing aids in the collection boxes. These are sent to a company in Vancouver, Washington to be cleaned and repaired. These are then donated to folks who qualify for them.
Here are the locations of drop boxes. You can drop off eyeglasses, hearing aids and cell phones. The cell phones are sold and the funds received are used for local programs.
- Community Cancer Center
- Weston Eye Center
- Dr. Andrea Gray
- Umpqua Eye Associates
- New Visions Eyecare
- VA Hospital (lobby and 4th floor)
- Linus Oaks (near post office)
- Hokanson’s Guest House Bed & Breakfast
- Roseburg Goodwill
- Roseburg Library
- CHI Mercy Medical Center lobby
- Winston Banner Bank
For more information call 541-229-6358. You can also call this number if you are in need of an eye exam, eyeglasses or hearing aids. You will be sent an application.
