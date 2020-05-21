Cindy Bologna
As I read the news, I am often confronted with stories about whether or not to wear a protective face mask to ward off infection from the COVID-19 virus. That decision, which is normally confined to health concerns, has become a divisive, political rallying point within our country. To which I humbly assert, this is not a political issue.
I am a 65-year-old female in relatively good health, with occasional bouts of allergic asthma in the spring. I am also anxious about contracting this coronavirus, because I have a lot of living yet to do, and do not want to die from an illness that has neither resounding medical treatment nor a vaccine to prevent it. So I have a few do’s and don’ts that I adhere to on a daily basis:
I do wear a mask:
- When I go inside an enclosed store to grocery shop or pick up a prescription;
- When I go through a drive-up window to pick up a takeout lunch order;
- When I take a walk in Stuart Park and I don’t feel that I can safely leave six feet of space between myself and others;
- When I go to a medical appointment.
Wearing a mask on these occasions protects not only myself, but also others I may come in contact with just in case I happen to be asymptomatic.
I don’t wear a mask:
- When I use the drive-thru at my bank and there are one or two planes of plexiglass between myself and the teller;
- When I walk in my rural neighborhood and the only people I see are walking on the other side of a wide street, leaving well over 6 ft. of
- space between us;
- When I’m driving alone in my car.
I do, however, understand the needs of other people who want to congregate, have dinner and a drink or two with friends, or have a picnic at River Forks Park. I expect that when more businesses become open in Roseburg, folks will eventually have opportunities to do those things. As restrictions ease, some may feel a sense of relief; others, a sense of dread.
As for myself, I will most likely continue to take precautions until a treatment or vaccine has been proven to be effective. That means that I may not go into a restaurant for a meal, but will be happy to support our local establishments by ordering takeout for the foreseeable future. I may not go back to our local YMCA, but will continue my walks in the park. But that does not mean that I expect others to do what I am doing. I only ask that we respect each others’ decisions and trust that we are doing what’s best for ourselves, our families, and our community, and that we don’t let our political affiliations determine what will keep us safe, comfortable, or caring for each other. It’s going to take time and patience. We are in this together, and together we will find our way.
(1) comment
Wearing a mask can reduce coronavirus transmission by 75%, new study claims.
https://www.msn.com/en-us/health/other/wearing-a-mask-can-reduce-coronavirus-transmission-by-75-new-study-claims/ar-BB14jaPN
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.