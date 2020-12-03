Jeff Dose, who grew up in Coos Bay and Eugene, is a retired Fisheries Biologist who spent 31 of his 35-year career working in the Umpqua basin, the last 24 years as the Fisheries Program Manager for the Umpqua National Forest. He contributed a chapter in a book entitled “Salmon 2100: The Future of Wild Pacific Salmon in the Pacific Northwest” that was published by the American Fisheries Society.