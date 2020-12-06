Craig Reed gave me the opportunity.
As a 25-year-old freelance sports reporter living in Colorado in 2002, I got word of a job opening at a place in Oregon I’d never heard of. It was only by chance — a former college classmate of mine had applied for another opening and Reed, then the sports editor of The News-Review, called one of the people on his reference list, Patti Arnold at the Grand Junction Daily Sentinel.
“Oh,” she replied. “You must be calling about Jon Mitchell.”
“Well, actually ...” Reed replied.
Arnold interjected: “Well, Jon would actually be a good one to look at too ...”
So began a wonderful six-year stint here from 2002 to 2008 that included covering Oregon and Oregon State football, Umpqua Community College basketball and 15 high schools in an area bigger than the state of Connecticut. An opportunity for a promotion eventually sent me back to Colorado, but the cherished memories I had fed my desire to come back.
So when News Editor Mike Henneke two years ago called about a job opening here and, 15 minutes into our conversation, asked “how soon can you get here,” I jumped at the opportunity.
It was a move that made sense at the time. Lower cost of living. Greater chance of higher pay for my dental-assistant wife. Plenty of college choices for my daughter. Good people. Beautiful scenery. A chance to be someplace I could retire, which you start looking seriously at by your early 40s, if not sooner. Plus, it was stable — an important factor considering I’ve worked for years in an industry where I’ve often looked over my shoulder wondering if a layoff is coming.
Then things didn’t go as planned, and the world did what the world did. And in spite of the continued cries to my family that things “were going to work out” in spite of all of the obstacles we continually had to clear, they never really did.
That’s why by the time most people pick up this Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, edition of The News-Review off of their doorstep, I’ll be on my way to my new job as a page designer at the Colorado Springs Gazette in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Ironically, it’s the second time I’ve taken a job to come “home.” I said that about coming here two years ago and pitched that to the management at the Roseburg paper.
Colorado Springs, however, is where I was born and raised as the son of an Air Force E9. I also get a chance to work for the newspaper I grew up reading in a town where my wife, a retired 20-year Navy veteran, can thrive while my daughter still has a chance to continue toward her college degree.
Incredibly, as much as I relish this opportunity, it was a hard decision to make. The people who work here at The News-Review are wonderful, and the amount of professionalism they display is difficult to leave behind. But that decision wound up being more than two years in the making from the time I accepted the job here.
Prior to me leaving Colorado for here, I spoke with a housing finance agent who told me that because of my financial situation, we needed to make enough money off the sale of our Colorado home to pay off the remaining $12,000 on our $359 per month car loan to qualify for the kind of house we wanted, which at the time could easily be purchased for under $200,000.
An offer came days before I left to come here, but the offer asked for help with closing costs and a reduced price. I countered with an offer based on the information I had — saying I could take the price down or pay closing costs, but I couldn’t do both — and the buyer walked away.
No matter, I thought. We got one offer and there will be others. But there weren’t, even after we hired an agent. We wound up having to find someone to rent out our Colorado house while we were lucky enough to find someone who would rent to us here with our two dogs, two cats and fish in tow. Meanwhile, my wife found out her dental certification wouldn’t transfer from Colorado to Oregon, and she constantly got the runaround from dental offices and certifying schools alike on how to move forward so she could continue working.
She eventually found work at a local retail store she’d previously worked at in Colorado, but bills kept coming in the meantime. So rather than continuing to hemorrhage money we didn’t have, I picked up a second job.
I worked as a gas attendant at Seven Feathers Truck and Travel in Canyonville — a gas attendant at a self-service Oregon gas station. You read right — I’d take cash and payments and even clean up fuel spills, but it’s a self-serve station.
A little-known law in Oregon says many gas stations in rural areas can be self-serve, yet most people who came through didn’t know that. Many had never touched a gas pump in their lives, and I taught as many as 20 people a day how to pump gas. Others were aghast they had to step out of their cars to fuel them. One woman in particular made it very clear how she felt about it as she pulled up to a pump.
“IS IT ALL SELF SERVE?!?” she screamed.
“Yes ma’am, it is,” I politely replied.
“OH! THAT’S DISGUSTING!”
Ironically when the pandemic hit, all of Oregon went to self-serve gas for two months to enhance social-distancing mandates. I smiled when I fueled up in Roseburg one day and an attendant asked: “Is there anything I can help you with?”
“Don’t worry,” I said. “I think I’ve got it.”
As entertaining as that time was, however — I might just write a book on it someday — it went on far too long. It helped pay for my daughter’s tuition at Umpqua Community College and covered many of the debts we incurred while my wife was looking for work. But I kept my job there for almost 1 1/2 years, logging as many as 72 hours in a week on multiple occasions.
The current political polarization didn’t help matters. On multiple occasions, my wife, who works as a cashier, would have customers harass her for wearing a mask at the register or cleaning her workspace after each completed sale. One customer asked as she sprayed down her sneeze guard if the cleaning substance she was using “could be used to kill all the Democrats.” She also heard the “fake news” chatter, which she took extra personally considering where I work. Quick background: Many of my friends and coworkers at the Daily Sentinel in Grand Junction, Colorado — my employer before I came here — received death threats and threats of bodily injury in 2016 when they covered a political rally for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.
Finally, when the pandemic hit and we finally sold our Colorado house to pay off the remainder of that debt we incurred, there was talk of recession. This led me to believe at the beginning of the year, like many others, that housing prices would go down. Instead, the pandemic started pushing people out of the big cities and into places like Douglas County and other rural communities, with many paying cash that came from the sale of their metro-area abodes.
It’s helped drive prices to the point where, with property taxes included, buying the kind of home we’d like to have is no longer realistic in Douglas County. But it is in El Paso County, Colorado, where property taxes are one-third of what they are here, and mortgage payments for the kind of home we’d like are $300 per month less, on average.
I’m certainly looking forward to the opportunity to work at a much larger publication in a city that’s grown to well more than 500,000 residents. But there are certain things I’ll forever miss about Roseburg and Douglas County.
I’ll miss this newsroom, which I credit for helping kickstart a journalism career that’s lasted more than two decades.
I’ll miss the outdoors — the fact that pristine hiking in the Cascades or crabbing off the docks of Bandon or Coos Bay are a short drive away.
I’ll miss the rolling fog in the morning and how the sun burns it off by late morning every day.
I’ll miss Frog Burgers from Jersey Lilly.
I’ll miss Reed’s baritone voice.
I’ll miss Stewart Park and Dr. Stewart’s American Legion baseball games. It’s safe to say you won’t find another place in the United States that treasures its summer baseball program like Douglas County does.
I’ll miss the good-natured chatter between Oregon and Oregon State fans (Go Beavers!).
I’ll miss the awesome neighbors in our Winston neighborhood.
I’ll miss the small-town atmosphere and the people who make that atmosphere a pleasant one. I got first-hand experience with this when I was covering sports here years ago, and that genuine attitude still remains with many people here.
But most of all ...
I’ll miss the interactions I’ve had with all of you, the people who believe in local news and the ones who have helped me to support a family doing the very thing I wanted to do when I grew up.
Thank you.
