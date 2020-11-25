We are unknowing of the times we live in. We have never been here in our lifetimes.
That calls for some dedicated thoughts and practices:
I believe that something call Strobels Law (after the author).
1. Identify the stress in life
2. Develop a plan of action
3. Implement
4. Adjust as needed.
Additionally, here are some life's' learning:
From author Richard Bach
Never question if your mission in life is done. If you're alive, it isn't.
From Krisnamurti
If we never saw a cloudy sunset, we might not be able to appreciate a beautiful one.
I would ask any who support our lives and life itself to pray/meditate:
For the safety and health of our medical and first responders.
For the OK for vaccine distribution, based on level of need, first.
That we will have relief from the pandemic.
That our economy will recover at many levels.
That we will be given the resources to survive as individuals and families.
Offered in prayer,
Tim Lange
Roseburg
