Glancing at the clock long after everyone went to bed, my response has my attention as I need to finish my project before being "done" for the day at 2AM again. Starting and completing tasks feels satisfying, a drop of dopamine completing the feeling of a serial project accomplisher.
As the decades unfold, I wonder if it is possible to be addicted to the feeling of accomplishment? It seems I am missing enjoyment and contentment of the completed accomplishments as it quickly evaporates under the shadow of another project.
Although it does not have an IDC code, being addicted to accomplishment is real. As long as I can remember, I have struggled with this issue. It held me in good stead working, earning degrees, raising a family, and working. Many of us, however, need to learn to love the process of goal completion instead of driving ourselves harder, setting the next bar higher, immediately striving toward the yet another objective. It is exhausting.
What helped me to survive for so long now seems crippling, the proverbial hamster wheel, frightened I will drop one of the spinning plates. Mixed metaphors notwithstanding. Like many people addicted to accomplishment, I push down the reason of my behavior. Others see us as goal-oriented and Type A personality, but I finally admit to myself that I have a fear of not measuring up in the eyes of others.
Achievement addiction, no matter the costs to ourselves, exists and is dreadful for our emotional well-being, deeply affecting our sense of peace. Residing in contentment is arduous when one craves successes, feeling we are always falling behind. Achievement and success are good as long as we do not crave it for identity or worth.
I remind myself that being aware of this issue is a step toward peace.
Michelle Sherman
Roseburg
