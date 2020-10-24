The White House is apparently run by grifters.
Actually, a definition of a grifter is a person engaging in small petty crimes. This presidential administration engages in huge global crimes, and the American people are being blackmailed by the Republican Party refusing to render aid, a Stimulus 2 Package, to it's people.
Approximately 140 Million People have slipped into poverty since March 2020. Eight million more were added to that number since May 2020, and Mitch McConnell laughed at their pain and suffering. Unconscionable.
Personally I am economically fine, but most people I know are not. It shouldn't worry me right? If the state of affairs is not affecting me personally, I should just turn the page?
That is the hope of Donald J. Trump and the Republican Party, that as long as bad stuff is not affecting you personally, you will remain silent?
The German people did what most Republicans are doing — turning the page and not growing a backbone. Bearing arms against peaceful protesters is not growing a backbone It is cowardice.
Did you know 545 immigrant children whose parents have disappeared since the president and the senate enacted harsh immigration reform? There are 545 children are without their parents. Well they were illegal, I guess they had it coming? Your ancestors came here legally, right?
Oh, by the way, your ancestors, those Mayflower folks, were on the run from persecution and there was nothing legal about stealing land from the original owners, the Native Americans. It is convenient to fit the narrative to your perspective and to abbreviate situations and discriminate. As long as you're not the cultural underdog, your all good?
The ignorance and cruelty of this administration, the GOP and its supporters is frightening. Make America Great Again? Make America Russia and North Korea seems more like the goal.
Tracy Reid
Glendale
(2) comments
Tracy, I've read a few of your LTEs. And I sure like what you have to say.
Tracy, the White House is run by grifters. There is no "apparently" about it. The first Trump campaign and the inauguration were rife with grift, and there's still been no accounting for the over $100 million blown on the first inauguration. He has been grifting since then (on the nation), ranging from inflated hotel fees for the Secret Service, routing Air Force planes/crews to higher fuel costs and mandatory stays at his hotels, etc. etc. His current campaign has blown through about $800 million, still poorly accounted for, but a lot of it going to Trump's own businesses. He fleeces the taxpayers, he fleeces his donors, and he has fleeced his own family, as documented in his niece's book.
Everbody: google Trump grift
https://www.seattletimes.com/opinion/the-grifting-of-america/
https://www.gq.com/story/trump-presidency-grift
https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2020/07/17/trump-campaign-is-grift-that-keeps-grifting/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jncW6kNZ86I
