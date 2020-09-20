President Donald Trump said in July that he looked like the Lone Ranger when he wore a mask, adding that he "liked it."
Many of us probably remember those "thrilling days of yesteryear" when, from out of the past, thundering hoofbeats would come from a great white horse ridden by his masked rider — the Lone Ranger rode again! The Lone Ranger searched for truth and justice and, in each week's episodes, he would spread kindness and perform good deeds. He would do all of these things anonymously.
That Lone Ranger would always leave the place he visited a better place than when he came, and he always wore a mask.
But, alas, we now have the thundering goof-tweats from the great White House and its unmasked writer — the Lone Danger writes again! This Lone Danger is not searching or truth, and he is not performing a good deed when he refuses to wear a mask most of the time. One has to wonder why in August, he encouraged his supporters to wear masks, even saying he thought it was "patriotic" to do that, but does not do it himself and has said no more about masks and patriotism.
Instead of spreading kindness, this Lone Danger increases the chance of spreading the coronavirus when he holds campaign rallies where he and thousands of those who attend neither wear masks or practice social distancing. Was Tulsa, Oklahoma, a better place after he held a rally there, with many attendees contracting the virus a few weeks later? And does he ever do anything anonymously?
I think it's time for the unmasked Lone Danger to take his fiery discourse and, with the speed of light, a cloud of dust and a hearty, "High-Yo Slacker, Away!" gallop right out of the White House.
Alice Lackey
Roseburg
