Are we in danger of losing our republic form of government: Our American Republic, one nation under God that guarantees us liberty and justice for all?
Abraham Lincoln said on Jan. 27, 1838, before the Young Men’s Lyceum of Springfield, Illinois: “At what point then is the approach of danger to be expected? I answered, if it ever reaches us, it must spring up amongst us. It cannot come from abroad. If destruction be our lot, we must ourselves be its author and finisher. As a nation of freemen, we must live through all time, or die by suicide.”
It is quite evident that many have been deceived by cunning Marxist propaganda. They have swallowed their sugar coated, suicidal pill called socialism, the foundation of which is atheism and secularism. The consequences: anarchy; loss of liberty, living under tyranny. Margaret Thatcher said: “The problem with socialism is that you eventually run out of other people’s money.”
Benjamin Franklin said: “I am for doing good to the poor, but … I think the best way of doing good to the poor is, not making them easy in poverty, but leading or driving them out of it. I observed … that the more public provisions were made for the poor, the less they provided for themselves, and of course became poorer. And, on the contrary, the less was done for them, the more they did for themselves, and became richer.” He also said: “When the people find that they can vote themselves money, that will herald the end of the republic.”
Is the destruction of our Republic eminent? At this time of the year, I would equate the “witches brew” with socialism. Hopefully, the majority of our citizens have not swallowed it.
Soon we'll know the answer when the votes are counted.
Paul A. Dewhirst, Jr.
Roseburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.