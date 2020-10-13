An open letter to Bible-believing Christians:
Many Christians (and others) have focused on the fact that it isn’t illegal to skip wearing a mask or to continue gathering in large groups inside. These people say mask wearing and social distancing are mandates, not laws. They say, “I refuse to give up my rights” and “the government is encroaching on my freedoms.” Many continue to focus on what they can get away with legally.
But, maybe we’re looking at this the wrong way.
This Bible passage speaks to the conflict regarding wearing masks and social distancing: “Let no debt remain outstanding, except the continuing debt to love one another, for whoever loves others has fulfilled the law. The commandments, 'You shall not commit adultery,' or 'You shall not murder,' or even 'You shall not steal,' or 'You shall not covet,' and whatever other command there may be, are summed up in this one command: 'Love your neighbor as yourself.' Love does no harm to its neighbor. Therefore love is the fulfillment of the law.” Romans 13:8-10.
Perhaps, this scripture should alter our focus.
What if we don’t focus on what is legal to do? What if, instead, we focus on what is loving to do? Let’s ask ourselves: Is it more loving to wear a mask around others rather than not wearing a mask? Is it more loving to observe social distancing in our worship services rather than not? If love does no harm to its neighbor, then let’s ask ourselves, “Under what conditions might I be causing harm to my neighbor?” Since love is the fulfillment of the law, what actions should I take as a Jesus follower to exhibit love? What would Jesus do?
Donna Safley
Roseburg
