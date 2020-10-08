I’ve been noticing signs and posters locally and messages online about exclaiming that voting for President Donald Trump “keeps our freedom,” or "frees us.” My question is: When did we lose it?
I know people keep talking about “socialist” democrats as the guilty perpetrators, people in office like Bernie Sanders and Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Cortez, in particular, presented the “Green New Deal,” which aims to cut carbon emissions to zero by 2050. Sanders' plan has been to provide Medicare for all and free college for everyone. Both are pipe dreams that most Democrats are opposed to, especially Joe Biden.
I find it ironic that these same people warning about socialism are Trump supporters. Trump has been claiming our Postal Service is “rigged," and our intelligence agencies and the FBI are wrong when they disagree with his accusations. He even says the top infectious disease experts and scientists are “mistaken” when they urge us to where masks.
I know Biden wants a national response to the threat of COVID-19. I suppose there are people who associate this idea as socialism. But obviously, different locales, states, and national responses have been costly, confusing, and in many cases ineffective in stopping this virus. At least there will be a uniformed, consistent response.
You can still cheat and wear a mask around your chin, but at least the rest of us will be less confused about what’s expected of us.
Tom Shea
Sutherlin
(2) comments
There are many who "cheat and wear a mask around your chin", or let their nostrils remain uncovered.
And those transparent shields are designed to keep stuff off your face -- and do next to noting to protect others from you, which is the prime reason we are being asked to wear a mask in the first place. If I run into someone sporting one of those, I give them 15 feet -- and wonder why the stores allow them to get away with it.
[thumbup]
