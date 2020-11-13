Congratulations to Joe Biden for successful run. Hopefully a message of unity this country desperately needs, not the divisiveness President Agent Orange instigates.
But the Senate will remain in Republican hands as it has practically forever. Democrats have lost House seats, governorships and statehouses once again. So don’t expect much to get done.
Let’s salute the Republicans. They know how to keep WINNING. They know how to take power and keep it. The Democrats? If you want to keep losing elections, just ask the experts.
Let them keep squawking about stolen elections. It seems that’s all they’re good at, right? The rich will get richer. The rest of us can take a flying leap.
Those in power will advocate for the unborn, but once you’ve passed through that birth canal, you’re on your own. Yet these same folks are eager to separate traumatized children from equally traumatized parents whose only alleged crimes are trying to get into what we keep telling the world is the greatest country ever, and don’t you forget it. If some of the children die in ICE custody. Too bad.
Reproductive rights? Bye-bye. Living wages? Sayonara. Workers’ rights? Affordable housing? Warm up, because they’re gonna tell you to take another flying leap. Unions? Let’s not dwell on the past, OK? Affordable healthcare? Well, since our former evil dictator, Obama, has his hands all over it, good riddance, right? Millions of people depending on it for their only source of healthcare? Tough toenails. That it doesn’t matter if it’s a matter of life or death? Cry me a river, OK?
Heartless? You bet. Cruel? Absolutely! Get angry. Get GOOD and angry. But remember. This is what the people of what everyone’s been told is the greatest country ever — and don’t you forget it — have willfully chosen.
Whitey Schortz
Sutherlin
