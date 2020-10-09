I would like to know if Mr. Redge Raynard has proof that President Donald Trump paid only $750 in taxes last year. Or is that from another "anonymous" source like most everything else that is disseminated from the Democrat/media party about Trump?
The IRS is forbidden from releasing personal information about taxpayers. Why does it matter anyway? I'm sure Trump's CPAs took advantage of every tax loophole available, just like every congressman and every CEO of every company does.
I came across two very apropos statements the other day. The first: America does not need to see the tax return of a billionaire who became a public servant. America needs to see the tax returns of public servants who became millionaires while being a public servant.
The second: Has the Black Lives Matter movement helped one Black person get a job or an education? Have they cleaned up one city? Built any recreation centers? Have they helped any Blacks at all?
I checked out BLM today and found the following. Three women started this movement: Alicia Garza, Patrisse Kahn-Cullers and Opal Tometi. They stay in the background with very little exposure from the media. They are members of, among other socialist organizations, the "Black Alliance for Just Immigration" and the "Freedom Road Socialist Organization," which is a Marxist-Leninist group that receives Funding by the Tides Foundation run by George Soros. In an interview with Bill O'Reilly, Kahn-Cullers stated that "Alica and I are trained Marxists an community organizers." And you know, former President Barak Obama touted himself as a "community organizer."
So you know why our country is being torn apart and we are having all the riots. It's not to help Blacks. It's to destroy America.
By the way, I may have missed Mr. Raynard's and other Trump-bashing letter writers' Public Forum letters stating why they love Nancy Pelosi and the Democratic Party. Or, perhaps, there haven't been any.
Karen van Griethuysen
Roseburg
Your letter is filled with misinformation. Here is what Mr. Raynard wrote: "In 2016, he and I each paid $750 in income tax." But you wrote: "I would like to know if Mr. Redge Raynard has proof that President Donald Trump paid only $750 in taxes last year." A couple of points: 2016 was *not* "last year" (you may wish to check your calendar), and the assertion was about *income* tax, not all taxes; the Trump defenders keep obfuscating that , too: they have not denied the actual claim, but, rather, they say he paid a lot more "in taxes"--a category that would include property taxes, sales taxes, and employer taxes (categories they sometimes cite), but they don't deny the specific claim. The rest of your own claims are false or misleading, as well. And why does all this matter? It matters because Trump appears to have defrauded honest American taxpayers out of hundreds of millions of dollars--and it is important that people obey laws. You know: Law and Order.
So much to unpack here. The tax returns came from Mary L. Trump. She was litigating her uncle, Don the Con, as he apparently scammed her and her brother of their share of their deceased father's inheritance from Pappy Trump. The scam involved him undervaluing the estate when it was actually worth much more. Didn't have anything to do with the IRS, which by the way is required by law to submit anyone's taxes to the Chair(s) of certain Congressional Committees. Congressional Committees have been trying to get the returns for several years while Trump and the nation's Attorney General, William Cover-Up Barr have stalled them through the court system. Mary Trump handed them to The New York Times who published the initial findings regarding the meager tax bill of $750 annually. The New York Times continue to report information from the returns.
Next, while the Black Lives Matter movement first focused on the death of Treyvon Martin, protesting more recently began when America got to see Derek Chauvin, a bad cop with a bad history, murder George Floyd in broad daylight, hands nonchalantly in his pockets, while staring at the pedestrian who was filming him commit the murder. The protests are about exposing the insidious, systemic racism that has infiltrated police departments. A bad cop's mentality seemingly gives them the right to kill any Black person for any reason regardless of law.
America is not being torn apart. Americans of all ethnicity are demanding reform to ensure that all Americans are treated equally under the law. The violence, looting, and destruction are not protesters of Black Lives Matter. They are criminals of undetermined affiliation, just as those dark-clothed, unmarked, militia who attack peaceful protesters are also of unknown affiliation. But we do have a criminal in our White House who encourages racism solely because he himself is a racist.
