I would like to know if Mr. Redge Raynard has proof that President Donald Trump paid only $750 in taxes last year. Or is that from another "anonymous" source like most everything else that is disseminated from the Democrat/media party about Trump?
The IRS is forbidden from releasing personal information about taxpayers. Why does it matter anyway? I'm sure Trump's CPAs took advantage of every tax loophole available, just like every congressman and every CEO of every company does.
I came across two very apropos statements the other day. The first: America does not need to see the tax return of a billionaire who became a public servant. America needs to see the tax returns of public servants who became millionaires while being a public servant.
The second: Has the Black Lives Matter movement helped one Black person get a job or an education? Have they cleaned up one city? Built any recreation centers? Have they helped any Blacks at all?
I checked out BLM today and found the following. Three women started this movement: Alicia Garza, Patrisse Kahn-Cullers and Opal Tometi. They stay in the background with very little exposure from the media. They are members of, among other socialist organizations, the "Black Alliance for Just Immigration" and the "Freedom Road Socialist Organization," which is a Marxist-Leninist group that receives Funding by the Tides Foundation run by George Soros. In an interview with Bill O'Reilly, Kahn-Cullers stated that "Alica and I are trained Marxists an community organizers." And you know, former President Barak Obama touted himself as a "community organizer."
So you know why our country is being torn apart and we are having all the riots. It's not to help Blacks. It's to destroy America.
By the way, I may have missed Mr. Raynard's and other Trump-bashing letter writers' Public Forum letters stating why they love Nancy Pelosi and the Democratic Party. Or, perhaps, there haven't been any.
Karen van Griethuysen
Roseburg
