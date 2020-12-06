Kudos to Douglas County Commissioner Chris Boice for having a Sequoia planted at the county courthouse.
It's a perfect choice of tree, as they are evergreen, grow fast and can live for centuries. In 2004, I planted two one-gallon Sequoias in honor of my parents, and they are now over 17 feet tall.
The courthouse trees conical shape is perfect for holiday decorations, and will save the annual expense of setting up a temporary tree.
Timothy Ballard
Roseburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.