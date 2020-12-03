Costumed as Joan of Arc atop a white stallion with a gleaming helmet of perfectly-butch coifed hair is Gov. Kate Brown. She orders busybody neighbors to sic the cops on your Holiday guests. Despite her crusade, no one's arresting Uncle Buck for exceeding allowable "body" restrictions or impounding his dilapidated Winnebago.
When this virus first arrived, we weren’t thinking about it being around this long or hoarding toilet paper. It was just the "flu."
Brown's lack of a cohesive pandemic strategy, arbitrary personal restrictions, and ineffective, politicized and contradictory public health messaging along with utilizing code enforcement to close business have sowed confusion and mistrust among us all. Her attempts to contain us is a colossal failure in that she didn’t find common ground to protect the weakest among us.
Brown's stammering about do's, then don't, has created this tragic mess. Now we're her "Block Wardens" reminiscent of Nazi Germany. Is it any wonder why there's resistance and pending panic?
Social media abounds with frustrated people wanting traditional Holidays. Some doubt Brown's science of this "bug" while others are called "irresponsible," for not wearing masks. Typical paper masks are ineffective against a microscopic virus — like a chain-link fence stopping misquotes. But she says otherwise, so ...
Real, rather than imagined, panic will start when the first vaccine recipients are selected. That's the Army's worst-case scenario since the 1959 movie about a flying saucer landing in Washington D.C. and the robot, "Gort," ominously walking down its ramp. If you aren't a front-line worker or maintain "social order" then good luck getting inoculated with your lottery number.
Does Kate know the meaning of "Klaatu barada nikto?" Perhaps hieroglyphs are easier.
Wayne Medley
Sutherlin
(5) comments
Medley, this is Smedley: Do you wake up in the morning and gargle with razor blades and then wash it down with battery acid? You are a very bitter angry man.
smedleyb: you are too kind.
First sentence: It's a bob, not a butch, Wayne. As for the rest, náire ort féin.
mworden: Medley meant it, I am sure. And I am confident he uses racial and sexual epithets all the time. And means those, too.
CitizenJoe: Yep. It runs deep in some people.
