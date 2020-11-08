The coronavirus is as toxic, divisive, and a cartoonishly wrong response from Salem as anything we've seen! It's left people in dire straights while Gov. Kate Brown closes the economy, without hospital stays or death's significantly increasing (0.07% according to the Capital Press editorial). It was clear about the havoc she's created for businesses, while omitting the people who've lost jobs, and need help.
The fastest way to help is to give people grocery money by modifying the program that's already working.
Something Brown has said: We need economic relief for people. But, it's clear that Congress's relief — when it arrives — isn't much while she's accomplished nothing toward state's eligibility requirements food stamps.
Here's the elixir. "Supersize" Oregon's Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program "SNAP" (food stamps). Now isn't the time for work requirements when there's no jobs, financial limitations without an income, or "SNAP-approved" foods. Ready-to-eat foods, toilet paper, cleaning products and diapers should be included with Oregon's SNAP purchases — until the virus subsides. People need these too.
Hospital beds are empty, jobs are gone, people's hours are reduced and they're wondering how they’ll feed themselves. SNAP does, but modify Oregon's requirements for them rather than waiting on Washington's $1200 payout for everybody — many who don't need it. If you don't swell, but your neighbor can't wait!
Apparently, the Governor's cure as mentioned in that editorial was worse but she isn't scared by difficult people, as she sees one in the mirror every morning.
Wayne Medley
Sutherlin
(1) comment
I don't subscribe to the Capital Press and without having the editorial in front of me it is impossible to say whether or not I agree with their editorial.
But the N-R publishes two letters that reference the CP piece.
I agree with points made by both writers. It is difficult to argue with Daniel Robertson's point that Gov Brown's strategy has been effective so far in keeping the cases down. It also seems clear that Wayne Medley's point --that people who have suffered because of various shutdowns need additional financial support--is also a good one.
The question is: can we keep the morbidity rate down while also finding a way to support those who are adversely impacted financially.
