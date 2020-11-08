The Editorial Board of the Capital Press alleges that the cost to Oregonians of Gov. Kate Brown's executive emergency actions to fight the coronavirus have been higher than the impact of the pandemic.
Let us just take note that only four states in the nation have lower numbers of cases and deaths per capita than Oregon. Only New Hampshire (nine deaths per 100,000 people), Alaska (11) and Hawaii (15) have a lower death rates from COVID-19 than Oregon (16). That, in fact, gives Oregon the second-lowest death rate in the continental United States.
I would suggest that we thank Gov. Brown for preventing the illness and loss of life that other states are experiencing.
Perhaps the Capital Press would like to opine on the wonderful job the governor of North Dakota has done. That state now has the highest case rate in the nation.
Daniel Robertson
Yoncalla
Mr. Robertson,
You are assuming Oregon's declared coronavirus deaths are accurate. There have been several articles pointing to excessive deaths in Oregon well above historical averages that were never tested for coronavirus. Deaths in Douglas County alone have been nearly 20% greater than the previous five years.
Oregon and Douglas County prioritizes health care workers and emergency responders above post-mortem testing, especially early on in March, April and May when testing was scarce.
I do however agree with your opinion, mostly because the basis for the Capital Press Editorial is wrong to begin with.
Well said, Daniel. [thumbup]
