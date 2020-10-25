Kim & Karl Thatcher have been married for 29 years. They have four children and five grandchildren. They are business owners. She isn't a lawyer, but has served in the Oregon House of Representatives and Senate for her district since 2005. She knows the difference between good and bad laws and votes accordingly.
When Gov. Kate Brown and the liberal majority put the carbon tax on the ballot, the voters of Oregon realized that this would put companies out of business and destroy the economy. There were peaceful protests at the state capitol. There was no assault, arson, vandalism or looting.
The Portland riots are a national disgrace. Oregon's voters rejected the ruinous laws.
In spite of this, our liberal, socialist leader decided to use Executive Privilege and send her same flawed plan to the Senate for a vote. That's why the Republican senators walked out and denied the Senate a quorum. The alternative would have resulted in an economic disaster. They literally had no other viable option!
In this Constitutional Republic, it's the government's duty to serve and protect the citizens. What good are our votes if the governing body simply ignores them?
Kim Thatcher is a Republican senator and she supported that heroic effort to save the jobs and the economy of our state. I believe she has the ability, talent and tenacity to be the best secretary of state Oregon has ever had!
The problem I have with her liberal competitor is the return address on her campaign brochure. "OREGON AFL-CIO, 3645 SE 32nd AVE. PORTLAND, OR 97202." I wonder how she will pay them for all of their financial help?
Check out Kim and Shemia's web sites and make an informed choice on Nov. 3. May the best woman win, and God bless the USA!
Norm Neal
Roseburg
