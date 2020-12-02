I am not a registered Republican or Democrat, but I love America and I really love baseball.
I am a lifetime San Francisco Giants fan who has been married 30-plus years to a lifetime St. Louis Cardinals fan. My oldest best friend (local author/hero) Bob, is a fan of the L.A. Dodgers. We have had a friendly rivalry for over 40 years.
I admit enjoying Dodgers losses, but never as much or more than Giants wins. I fear our culture is starting to prefer opponents losses as much as home team victories. When my team losses, I don't want to lose a friend, cheat or change/ruin my beloved game just to be the best.
Let's take all the yard signs down and let our conscience take a rest.
Craig Wheeler
Glide
