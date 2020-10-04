Most official have the sensitivity to wait until after a person's death and funeral to begin mentioning filling that person's position. Unfortunately, our president lacks that sensitivity and has come on as a big, insensitive and pushy boor in the case of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
He obviously didn't like her or have any respect for her as a person, a lawyer or a judge. It is one more painful experience her family has to endure at the hands of the national bigot. Ruth Bader Ginsburg and her family deserve better than that. Not only did he immediately jump to name his "selection list" to name her successor, but her disparaged her in his dastardly tweets immediately upon her death.
Shame on him, and shame on those Americans who support such behavior.
And shame on those ignorant folks who claim all Democrats are leftist, Communist atheists. They obviously know nothing about Democrats, Communists or atheists. Their quiet, peaceful neighbors down the street may be Democratic supporters because they want to help the poor, the disenfranchised, those needing a good education and those seeking a comfortable old age. Open your heart to true goodness!
Elizabeth Manthe
Roseburg
