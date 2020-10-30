As I read The News-Review's latest update on the the coronavirus in the Oct. 27 issue, I was, once again, disheartened and angered by the report of more death here from COVID-19.
Tim Freeman's comments about the loss said all the "right things" except, "Wear a mask (properly)," or "distance," or "don't gather in groups with people with whom you don't live."
In my opinion, what he didn't say is "dog whistle" intended for those who won't follow the mandates. Dr. Bob Dannenhoffer refers to "unwitting" behaviors among those who are spreading the disease.
Where are these "unwitting" people living? Don't they have access to the same information I do? Aren't the leaders and officials telling them specifically how to avoid COVID-19? What about John Hanlin? He, early on, stated he wouldn't enforce the mandates, but would "educate." I'd like to see one example of that "education." Then there are the business owners who don't comply with the mandates, or enforce them for their own employees' safety, much less their customers — their bread and butter.
I won't cite examples here for the sake of brevity. I could use the 300 word limit for letters to the editor describing only a few of the instances I've personally observed or experienced. Be good citizens, and do your duty to care for your brothers and sisters everywhere.
Betty Hedge
Roseburg
