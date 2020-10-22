Ninety-one Douglas County coronavirus deaths.
There have been four coronavirus deaths reported in Douglas County. The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) data, however, indicates that number may be closer to 91.
The OHA reports death statistics for every Oregon County going back 20 years. OHA reports break out homicide, unintended injury, suicide and natural deaths. For the years 2015 - 2019, Douglas County averaged 928 natural deaths from January through August. For year 2020, Douglas County had 1019 natural deaths. The difference of 91 excessive deaths is an anomaly and statistically significant.
Seventy-four of the excessive deaths occurred in March, April and May of this year. Seventeen occurred in August. January, February, June and July of this year were all within 4.2% of their monthly average for the previous five years.
Due to their shortage, few coronavirus tests were performed during March, April and May, a time when OHA reported higher than expected numbers of “in home” deaths due to limited medical resources and people afraid to seek medical treatment. Not all who died during that time were tested for coronavirus because postmortem testing was in short supply.
I suspect the cause for many of the excessive deaths had heart attacks or pneumonia listed as their cause of death, even if COVID-19 was the catalyst for their passing. Likewise, during March and April, many major hospitals reported increased heart attack and pneumonia “in hospital” deaths during March and April, when influenza was commonly mistaken for coronavirus.
It’s probably not a coincidence that the number of excessive deaths in Douglas County not attributed to coronavirus was at its highest in March, April and May, when testing was less available and the symptoms of the disease less well-known. It is important people know about this data and consider its implications.
Michael Ruehle
Roseburg
-----------Natural Deaths-----------------------Avg
------2015 to-------------------------------------Tests
--------2019----------------------------------------Per
---------Avg------2020----Delta-------%-------Day
Jan-----137------132-------(5)--------(3.9)------0
Feb-----116------121-------5----------4.2-------0
Mar-----127------149------22-------17.4-------24
Apr-----110------139-------29-------26.2-------27
May----116------140-------23-------19.9-------55
Jun-----110------112------- 2---------1.5--------73
Jul------115------115------- -0---------0---------94
Aug-----96-------112------ 16-------17.0-------87
