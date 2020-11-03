Answer the light, please!
We cannot underestimate how hard those patients with COVID-19 have it in the hospital.
Besides having to see gowned and masked nurses and aides, they have to harvest their calls for help. I know that I am about to get into bodily functions which is not pleasant, but I have to in order to help you understand. Not all nurses or aides or hospitals are the same, yet all hospitals have high standards of patient care.
My sister is in a Catholic hospital in Fresno, California, for a second time. She is a compromised lung patient now faced with COVID-19. We feared it. Her first week, she was very confused and weak. She was placed in a chair where she had a bowel accident; it was upsetting.
It took constant calls, and finally one call to the hospital operator two hours before she was cleaned and taken off the chair. Lots of anger and frustration. We will take better care. On Oct. 28, she had her second bout. Still unable to get out of bed in the same COVID-19 unit, she was put on a bedpan. She laid on the bedpan for 45 minutes. Her O2 nose hose on the floor for that period. And no one responded to her call. Why? Bad staff? Probably not.
Yet perhaps the nurses in COVID-19 unit are tired or just not responsive. Gown up each time? What a pain. Is it worse than sitting in your own excrement or on a bedpan without help from the staff.
Check on your loved ones while they are alone in the hospital. Not all of them can report these things. They need your call and attention. Again not all nurses, aides or hospitals are alike. Demand excellence with patience for patients!
