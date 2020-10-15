Just a note to the reader who feels that COVID-19 updates do more harm than good, in particular the comment that few people die only from the virus because most have underlying conditions.
That may be true, but how long would those with asthma, heart conditions or obesity live if they never caught the virus? I'm a 78-year-old with asthma that is well under control. I expect to live a good while longer, but if I catch the coronavirus I probably won't survive.
The updates remind me to be careful until a vaccine is widely available. And get your flu shot!
Lunda Yuma
Roseburg
