After reading The News-Review about the repeated (and repeated Ad Infinitum) glass smashing at the Republican headquarters in Roseburg, I began to wonder.
I seems like after the first occurrence, the Republicans would have enough "smarts" to do the following: 1. Install a "false wall" in front of the windows to prevent further breakage, or 2. ... and I think this would be the best move ... put a live security guard on the premises during the hours of darkness.
When you consider the money spent on new glass (probably paid for by the landlord), I would think a security guard would certainly be the cheapest way to go.
I would not doubt that the person captured by the security cameras is a homeless person who has been bribed by the local "Trump haters" or "far-out Democrats" to do their dirty work, knowing if he is indeed apprehended, all he'll get is a slap on the wrist or a nice, warm cell with three meals a day for a month or six months or so — enough to get him through the winter months!
Chase Bank in Eugene, located at the corner of Willamette and 11th Avenue, knows how to deal with a similar situation. At the first hint of the impending BLM protests, the staff immediately installed plywood window coverings on all of the building's ground-floor windows and had no trouble (other than some graffiti, which was easily painted off).
Sometimes, I'm glad I'm an Independent.
Steven Coons
Yoncalla
(4) comments
The timing of this letter is perfect. Story on front page about the perpetrator, a registered Republican. Also, comparing this to Kristallnacht is beyond ignorant.
Mr. Coons,
How do you respond now after finding out it wasn't a "homeless person who has been bribed by the local "Trump haters" or "far-out Democrats"" who did the damage and actually is a registered republican?
Crystal Night (Kristallnacht) refers to a November 1938 rampage against Jewish people in Germany. I hope you're not comparing some broken windows at GOP headquarters to what Germany did to the Jews in WWII.
N-R editors, I wish you would have caught the Crystal Night reference in the title of the letter. Yes, the word crystal was used because of all the broken glass shards, but Crystal Night is historically considered to be the beginning of the Holocaust against Jews by Adolf Hitler.
The reference in the letter's title is extremely offensive. The auto-ban feature for comments won't let me submit the word that starts with n and rhymes with rottsie. So how can I say this? Kristallnacht is historically considered to be the beginning of the Holocaust against Jews in Germany by the N-ottsies. Six million human beings were tortured and executed for being Jewish and thousands more for being Roma, gay, or disabled.
Trivializing it to refer to broken windows at GOP headquarters without acknowledging the genocide that followed is just wrong.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.