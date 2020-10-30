Veterans have a good friend in Peter DeFazio.
Before I retired, I worked for 30 years for the VA Medical Center, serving veterans as a clinical psychologist. There were times when veterans told me about not getting their health care needs met, and this happens occasionally in a giant organization like the VA.
The myriad of rules and regulations sometimes got in the way of addressing a health problem of an individual veteran. When this happened, I advised veterans to contact Peter DeFazio’s office. Response was always prompt and thorough.
Because of Peter DeFazio’s caring and respect for veterans, the VA found a way to get the veteran what he or she needed.
Veterans, when you vote, remember the work that Peter DeFazio has done for you for more than 30 years.
Jack Finney
Roseburg
