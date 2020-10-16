Alek Skarlatos is not qualified to serve us in the United States House of Representatives. He tells us nothing about himself which would commend him to us. All we know is that he graduated from Roseburg High School, attended Umpqua Community College, was in the National Guard, and played himself in a B-grade movie which got poor reviews.
Mr. Skarlatos does not tell us what he studied at UCC and fails to tell us whether he graduated. Those omissions lead to the conclusion that he was not successful in his educational pursuit. Other than his National Guard service, not a full-time job except for his nine-month deployment, we are told nothing of his job experience. That is, again, a very telling omission. Has he ever held a job of significance?
Mr. Skarlatos ran for Douglas County Commissioner and was rejected by the voters. Now he wants to elevate himself all the way to the U.S. House of Representatives. He would do better to gain real-life experience before seeking one of the highest offices in our country. He is only two years older than the minimum age for the House. Maturity has its virtues, something which Mr. Skarlatos lacks.
The votes should once again reject Mr. Skarlatos' candidacy and retain our current representative, Peter DeFazio. Mr. DeFazio has served us well over the years. Due to his seniority, he is the Chair of the Transportation Committee. He has been able to direct needed funds to Oregon for road and bridge construction. He has also worked tirelessly to improve the services of the Veterans Administration to our veterans. As a military veteran himself, he knows the importance of those services.
A vote for Peter DeFazio is a vote for a better Oregon.
Richard Cremer
Roseburg
[thumbup] Thank you, Richard.
