As a former law enforcement officer, a gun owner, and a proud supporter of our men and women in uniform, I am voting to re-elect Congressman Peter DeFazio so that we have his seniority working for us in Douglas County. DeFazio reaches across the aisle when necessary to work with his Republican colleagues on policies that benefit all his constituents.
It’s possible to advance commerce and industry while fighting climate change, saving our air and water, and protecting wildlife. I believe it’s possible to support the law enforcement community while also addressing social justice concerns and fighting systemic racism. Peter DeFazio has demonstrated these principles time and again.
Wherever you are on the political spectrum, I hope you’ll join me in re-electing Peter DeFazio as our representative in Congress.
Jackie Beckstead
Sutherlin
