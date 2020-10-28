Thanks to his steadfast support for the humane treatment of all animals, Animal Wellness Action enthusiastically endorses the re-election of Peter DeFazio to Congress.
Rep. DeFazio’s efforts to protect animals are nearly too numerous to list. A strong champion for wildlife, he has been an unrelenting foe of the indiscriminate and wasteful killing of wildlife by USDA Wildlife Services, and he has fought removing endangered species protections for our most iconic wild species.
He has voted to protect the world’s sharks through the Shark Fin Trade Elimination Act, and to halt the trade in bear gallbladders and bile through the Bear Protection Act. He was a strong supporter of the PACT Act, the first law of its kind to make extreme cruelty a federal offense. As chair of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, he is uniquely positioned to stop the inhumane transport of our American horses to Mexico and Canada for slaughter for human consumption. Our horses might also be grateful for his work to stop the deliberate cruelty of horse soring.
In prior Congresses, he helped pass legislation to ban dogfighting and cockfighting throughout the United States, he was a strong supporter of the Toxic Substances Control Act to make animal testing a last resort when it comes to safety testing for thousands of chemicals in the commercial marketplace.
Based on his outstanding voting record on animal welfare issues in Congress, as well as cosponsoring of other measures building momentum, Peter DeFazio deserves our support and that of every voter who cares about animals. See all endorsements at www.animalwellnessaction.org.
Scott Beckstead
Sutherlin
