Nicole Hemmer, an American historian who specializes in the history of conservative media, said, “Democracy was not saved in the 2020 election, it survived.”
Democrats, you want to revel in your sigh of relief over the general election results. I'm a realist, I only trust in voters and individual responsibility for our Republic. I am a cynic, and until Jan. 20, 2021, I will remain a vigilant observer.
The historic turnout on both sides of the isle was still only 66.9% of eligible voters. Someone has to pay attention to what President Donald Trump and the GOP are doing behind Oz's curtain.
Do let the President recount votes, it is his right if results are within a one-point margin. Charges of election fraud must accompany ample evidence of fraud and/or errors, not anecdotal accounts. Oh, and news outlets did not decide the election — they reported the election results — let's clarify that. News outlets have called elections the past 30 years, so why is the GOP reacting like poor sports?
Let's not forget that Lindsey Graham and other Republicans want to outlaw voting for State Senators and want the Senate body to elect our State Senate, according to Associated Press reports. Did you hear that? I hope you heard that because that would be an end of the Autonomy of our States.
The Republicans also ended the Voter Registration Act to ensure obstacles/boundaries in rural, mostly black counties and states, and the GOP also put fake ballot boxes around major cities — some of which were in California. The Republicans seem afraid of equitable competition.
John Lewis's Voters Amendment Advance Act of 2020 passed in the House and lingers ignored in the Senate. My advice, get active in our democracy and donate to the Georgia Election Senate Run Off as every American needs the end of gridlock in The House and The Senate.
We remain divided, alas the experiment of a United States of America is still evolving.
Tracy Reid
Glendale
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.